Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal

(firmenpresse) - Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal is an all-in-one quadcopter thermal imaging solution specifically designed for small construction businesses, thermal inspection professionals and public safety services.



This solution enhances Parrots Professional range of business solutions, which launched earlier this year with Parrot Disco-Pro AG, Parrot Bebop-Pro 3D Modeling and, more recently, Parrot Bluegrass.



2017 has been a significant and busy year for Parrot, with the launch of the companys Parrot Professional Range in Q2 2017. The new solutions combine Parrots consumer and commercial technologies and provide access to drone intelligence for small businesses and independent users. Just last month (September), Parrot also announced the global launch of two new additions to its consumer range - Parrot Mambo FPV and Parrot Bebop 2 Power.



With Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal, Parrot is once again affirming its commitment to innovating new solutions that benefit businesses with UAVs, sensors and software that embeds a new level of precision data, and can be plugged into existing industry workflows. Parrot Business Solutions is changing the way a large number of industries work and helps to improve ROI, efficiency and productivity.



Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal is a multipurpose quadcopter that allows construction and rescue services to safely carry out inspections, with its two embedded cameras: a full HD video camera and thermal imaging camera.



With its front full HD video camera, this solution helps construction professionals or rescue services to visually monitor a structure or a specific area of a building, while the thermal camera captures precise and detailed thermal images - thanks to the dedicated FreeFlight Thermal app.



Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal is a compact user friendly integrated solution. It is easy to set up, easy to fly and easy to repair. It lets the user live stream, record videos and take pictures of buildings, roofs, solar panels or specific areas in visual or thermal image mode. It quickly and safely provides highly accurate information and data to identify thermal loss or thermal activity, and can be used to support key decision making.





Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal solution includes:

 A compact quadcopter with a Full HD stabilized front facing camera, a FLIR ONE® Pro thermal camera and a 32Gb memory

 Parrot FreeFlight Thermal app, which innovatively transmits and analyses images captured by the quadcopters cameras

 A long range remote control Parrot Skycontroller 2



Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal: a reliable and powerful quadcopter

Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal is based on the all new Parrot Bebop 2 Power quadcopter, which has been modified to benefit industry professionals.



Lightweight and compact, the quadcopter can be easily carried on any site, and is ready to operate in just minutes. Thanks to the Parrot Skycontroller 2s long range, the pilot can control the drone with precision from a safe distance from a hot spot without any risk[1].



Images are captured by the Parrot Bebop-Pros Full HD 14MP front camera and the thermal camera positioned in a dedicated module at the back of the drone.



Parrot FreeFlight Thermal: Analyses and reveals thermal contrasts

In addition to the Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal settings and flight parameters, the FreeFlight Thermal app streams images from both cameras on the quadcopter (front and thermal) directly to a connected tablet. At any time during flight, the pilot can switch from a thermal image to a HD image, record video footage, and store captured content directly to the drones 32GB memory.



 Thermal imaging

Lightweight (36.5 gr) and compact, the thermal camera is equipped with two sensors. This includes a RGB sensor (1440x1080p), capturing exactly what the drone can see, and a thermal sensor (160x120p), which measures temperature differences.

Data from both sensors are combined by the FreeFlight Thermal app to create precise and detailed images. Edge surrounding details are highlighted in the image, and areas with thermal loss or hot spots can be immediately identified. Touching one part of the connected tablets screen will show the estimated thermal temperature captured by the sensors.



3 imaging thermal setting modes* are available:

 Standard: Thermal images, from red (160°) to blue (10°) scale are displayed, for quick identification of thermal losses.

 Dynamic: The thermal colour scale is adapted to the ambient temperature. This allows the user to benefit from an accurate view of the thermal losses. High temperatures are highlighted in red, and cooler temperatures are displayed in blue.

 Hotspot: This mode is adapted for fire safety professionals and emergency search and rescue specialists. Only the highest temperatures recorded are highlighted and combined with the RGB image.



*Users can play video recorded using another colour scale setting and export them in a standard video format.



 Visual inspection

The Full HD 14MPx front facing stabilised camera of the Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal enables a visual inspection of a building, and lets the pilot to obtain videos and pictures to understand the condition of a building. Files can be saved and used to provide evidence of a buildings damage and estimate costs.



Who is the Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal designed for?

Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal is a complete and multipurpose solution perfectly adapted for building professionals (roofers, insulation or thermal inspection specialists), photovoltaic panel installers, and civil public safety services - such as firefighters or search & rescue.



Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal enables users to obtain an overview of the thermal losses of a buildings facade, roof or solar panels quickly and efficiently, without the need for complex and expensive material installation (ladders, scaffolding, etc.)



Public Safety Services will be able to monitor a hot spot and, depending on results obtained, send a rescue team and materials required on site, and minimise risk.



Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal pack is available to purchase in November 2017 from professional drone resellers, specialist construction resellers and at www.parrot.com.



MAP.1.350£ ex. VAT



Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal pack includes:



 1 Parrot Bebop-Pro Thermal drone

 1 FLIR ONE® Pro thermal camera

 FreeFlight Thermal* app

 1 Parrot Skycontroller 2, long range remote control

 3 Lithium Polymer batteries (25 minute flight time per battery[2])

 2 chargers

 1 back pack



* App compatible with tablets running on Android. iOS version of the app available soon.



[1] Please check local regulations before flying.

[2] Flight time depends on weather conditions and manoeuvers.



Parrot Drones is a subsidiary of Parrot, founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux.



Parrot creates, develops and markets advanced technology wireless products for consumers and professionals. The company builds on a common technological expertise to innovate and develop in three primary markets:



Civil drones: With recreational drones and solutions for professional use.

Connected objects: With a focus on audio and gardening.

Automotive: With the most extensive range of hands-free communication and infotainment systems for vehicles on the market.



Headquartered in Paris, Parrot currently employs more than 700 people worldwide and generates the majority of its sales overseas.



Parrot has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006. (FR0004038263  PARRO)

Alex McDonald  Vicky Muxlow

parrot(at)kaizo.co.uk

Tel. +44 (0)203 176 4700

