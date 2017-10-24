Promise Technology, axle Video Team up to Simplify Rich Media Project Management

(firmenpresse) - MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- , a leading storage solutions provider for creative and IT applications, today announced that its turnkey SAN file system solutions will now include bundled axle Starter software. By providing browser-based access to every video, audio and still image file, axle's Starter software gives VTrak A-Class users the ability to easily manage their rich media projects from any computer on the network.



Promise's VTrak A-Class is ideal for multi-user collaboration to ingest, edit, stream, and process rich media. A true 'all-in-one solution in a box' RAID storage subsystem, the VTrak A-Class features an integrated metadata appliance and embedded file system for big data, along with an optional NAS gateway.



"Promise's VTrak A-Class solutions are known for their low total cost of ownership, simplicity of deployment, ease of use and incredible performance," noted Vijay Char, president, Promise Technology USA. "By including axle's highly regarded asset management software, we're bringing more value to our end-users, fostering more efficient collaboration and accelerating rich media workflows among creative teams of all sizes."



Valued at $495, axle's Starter software includes the ability to catalog up to 300,000 assets (axle's larger configurations now support over 2 million assets) and support 2 users. This configuration can be upgraded by adding user accounts or functional modules, such as axle's new axle ai visual search technology, axle's Advanced Transcode option, archive integrations for Archiware P5 and XenData, and ingest integrations with Softron, Cinedeck and MOG.



Other benefits include:



Create proxies of media for faster and easier handling



View, tag, search, share, and organize content quickly and easily



Easily get media from axle to Adobe Premiere Pro CC and/or Apple Final Cut Pro X without needing to move media around



According to Sam Bogoch, CEO of axle Video, "We are thrilled to be working with Promise, a longtime leader in storage for creative applications. Their pioneering work and great track record in Thunderbolt and Fibre Channel storage, as well as the power of their new VTrak A-Class solutions, make them an ideal partner for us as we continue on our mission to make browser-based search radically simple."





A webinar highlighting the combined power of Promise's VTrak A-Class and axle's Starter software will be held on Wednesday, November 8 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST. Key product managers from Promise and axle will lead the discussion, which will include workflow demonstrations and a question and answer session.



The VTrak A-Class/axle Starter software bundle will be available through Promise's network of value-added distributors and resellers in North America only. Existing owners of Promise's VTrak and solutions have the opportunity to purchase axle Starter software for an introductory price of $395 at Promise's (introductory pricing valid for 30 days). For more information, please visit and follow Promise Technology on , or .



axle Video () is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Its solutions have helped over 400 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle's radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. At its introduction, axle Video's software was recognized with the IBC 2012 Best of Show award and at NAB 2013 with the prestigious DV Magazine Black Diamond and Post Picks awards. axle Video is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Learn more at .



Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 29 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post-production tools, video security solutions and hyperconverged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: .



Promise, the Promise logo, VTrak and A-Class are trademarks of Promise Technology, Inc. axle Video, axle Starter, axle Cam, axle 2017, axle Gear and axle Archive and the axle logo are trademarks of axle Video, LLC. All other company name or product names are the trademarks of their respective owners.



