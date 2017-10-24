Business News

Naturally Splendid’s Prosnack Natural Foods Inc. Opens National Account



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, October 24, 2017 -- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (Naturally Splendid or NSE) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTCQB:NSPDF) (Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce that Prosnack Natural Foods Inc. (Prosnack), a wholly owned Divison of the Company, has secured new business with 227 Dollar Tree stores and 138 Metro Retail stores for the Elevate Me brand of protein bars with orders being shipped in October 2017.



These new accounts represent an increase to over 1,400 stores in Prosnacks already extensive distribution reach in Canadas retail grocery market sector. Already having a solid presence in western Canada, Elevate Me continues to push eastward for new market opportunities.



Naturally Splendid CEO, Dave Eto states, Our acquisition of Prosnack and the Elevate Me brand validates our acquisition strategy and is supporting our efforts to penetrate the national grocery sector. The opportunity to access Prosnacks retail clients is pivotal to the Prosnack acquisition and Mr. Maddoxs will now introduce the NATERA® brand of products to these same retail chains."



Naturally Splendid Executive VP Sales & Marketing Allan Maddox states, Prosnack is pleased to announce that our products are entering into Metro Ontario. As well, we have just launched our new product OatMe bar with Dollar Tree Canada, complimenting all of our sales of the Elevate Me brand nationally. It is my goal to duplicate that success with the NATERA brand of hemp products and begin introducing the various lines to these retail chains as well as throughout Prosnacks retail clients



About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a biotechnology and consumer products company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.





Naturally Splendid currently has four innovative divisions:



(1) BIOTECHNOLOGY - Focused on three major platforms:



(1) Proprietary HempOmega encapsulation



(2) Extraction and formulation with Cannabidiol (CBD)



(3) Hemp and plant-based proteins.



- POS-BPC Facility - a 12,000-square-foot facility jointly operated by NSE 51% / 49% POS Holdings, offers commercial-scale custom processing solutions for functional foods and natural health.



(2) CONSUMER PRODUCTS -



- NATERA® - brand of retail hemp and superfood products distributed throughout North America, Asia and Europe.



- Prosnack Natural Foods Inc. (Elevate Me) - lifestyle brand of heathy meal replacement products distributed throughout North America.



- Chi Hemp Industries Incorporated (CHII) - e-commerce platform for natural and organic hemp products.



- PawsitiveFX® - topical pet care products.



- NATERA®CBD - retail hemp-based cannabinoid nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products distributed in Asia.



- NATERA®Skincare - brand of retail hemp based cosmeceutical products.



(3) NATERA® Ingredients - bulk ingredients including HempOmega.



(4) Co-Packaging/Toll-Processing - packaging for house-brands (NATERA® and CHII) and third-party partners.





For more information e-mail info(at)naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-673-9573

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Dave Eto

CEO, Director



Contact Information



Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)

#108-19100 Airport Way

Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2

Office: (604) 465-0548

Fax: (604) 465-1128

E-mail: info(at)naturallysplendid.com

Website: www.naturallysplendid.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendids ability to complete the acquisition of Prosnack, complete all or any of the proposed private placement financing, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.















