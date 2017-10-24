Veracity Industrial Networks Releases Innovative Online Demo

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- -- Veracity Industrial Networks, a leading developer of resilient and secure solutions for operational networks, today announced the release of an "industry first" self-guided demo capability for its Cerebellum platform.



Veracity's platform enables OT network admins to view all devices on the network, white-list communications between devices, set up dynamic security zones and visualize impact on traffic within the network. The online demo capability now allows admins to test the system in a simulated network environment and experience the visibility and control Cerebellum brings to ICS networks first hand.



"We find that customers best appreciate the power of Veracity's solution when they can test-drive the product and see the visibility and control brought to ICS networks," said Jay Williams, Veracity executive vice president of revenue generation. "The Cerebellum demo provides potential customers a full working version of the platform."



Veracity is currently demonstrating their product at the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Cyber Security Conference taking place this week at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta.



The Veracity Cerebellum self-guided demo is available now and can be accessed at







Veracity delivers a resilient, secure industrial network that provides an on-premises, centralized configuration, control, and monitoring solution that tracks all connected devices and their communications. The Veracity platform is a secure-by-default network that moves beyond the detection and alerting of cyber events into a resilient network that reduces the attack surface by design.



The Veracity Industrial SDN network massively reduces the complexity of the network by repurposing the switch infrastructure to ensure communication between devices is determined by the system's design. Veracity provides an innovative and comprehensive platform for critical networks that enables your business mission. For more information, visit and follow us on Twitter (at)VeracityIO.









Media Contact:

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR, Inc.

714-832-8716

949-231-2965





