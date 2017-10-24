(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
OPW cushion manufacturers boost bottom line with Lectra's newest airbag cutting
solution, increasing productivity by up to 20%
FocusQuantum(®) OPW 3K accelerates production to further reduce cutting cost per
bag
Paris, October 24, 2017 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology
solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and
composite materials, allows one-piece woven (OPW) airbag cushion manufacturers
to significantly increase their productivity and positively impact their bottom
line with the launch of its new FocusQuantum(®) OPW 3K laser airbag cutting
solution.
Unveiled in December 2015 and already deployed by major automotive airbag
cushion suppliers worldwide, including Global Safety Textiles, Sumisho Airbag
Systems, Kolon and HMT, Lectra's ground-breaking FocusQuantum OPW makes it
possible to achieve quality nearing zero defects while lowering per unit
production cost. Thanks to Lectra's ongoing R&D efforts and extensive experience
gained on the airbag cutting market-with more than three out of every five
airbag cushions cut by Lectra equipment worldwide-FocusQuantum OPW 3K is
engineered to deliver even more value to manufacturers.
Laser cutting of airbag cushions is a precise operation that relies on
automation to perfect production techniques. Major hardware and software
improvements built into Lectra's FocusQuantum OPW 3K allow airbag cushion
suppliers to produce significantly higher output with zero compromise on the
exacting safety requirements imposed on these life-saving devices.
FocusQuantum OPW 3K comes equipped with a new, breakthrough feature called
Dynamic Laser Trajectory Management, which controls operation of the advanced
More information:
cutting solution's two 1.5 kW source lasers. The new feature minimizes stops and
slow-downs through on-the-fly cutting, automatically optimizing concurrent
operation of the two cutting heads. Smaller cuts like slits and holes can now be
executed 25% faster, contributing to an overall increase in cutting speed that
accounts for up to 20% greater productivity, leading to an approximately 15%
reduction in cutting cost per bag.
Deployed in tandem with advanced cutting preparation software FocusQuantum
Suite, FocusQuantum OPW 3K enables manufacturers to adapt laser cutting action
to fabric distortions in real time using Lectra's SmartCutting technology,
ensuring the highest quality while opening the door to material savings.
"Light vehicle production is set to reach 108 million units worldwide annually
in the next 10 years, with an average of four airbags per vehicle," remarks
Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra.
"Most of this growth will come from emerging markets, which are beginning to
phase in side-impact protection as mandatory. Growing global demand for OPW
airbags will make it crucial for airbag cushion suppliers to deploy the
production capability necessary to remain competitive."
® FocusQuantum is a registered trademark of Lectra.
About Lectra
Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software,
automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for
industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials
to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and
apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries.
Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and
optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,600
employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious
customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational
excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $288 million in 2016 and is listed on
Euronext.
For more information, please visit www.lectra.com
Contact - Lectra Headquarters / Press Dept.: Nathalie Fournier-Christol
E-mail: n.fournier-christol(at)lectra.com
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37 - Fax: +33 (0)1 53 64 43 40
Lectra_FocusQuantum OPW 3K_press release:
http://hugin.info/143494/R/2144049/821591.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: LECTRA via GlobeNewswire