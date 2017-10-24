Business News

LECTRA: OPW cushion manufacturers boost bottom line with Lectra's newest airbag cutting solution, increasing productivity by up to 20%

OPW cushion manufacturers boost bottom line with Lectra's newest airbag cutting

solution, increasing productivity by up to 20%



FocusQuantum(®) OPW 3K accelerates production to further reduce cutting cost per

bag



Paris, October 24, 2017 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology

solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and

composite materials, allows one-piece woven (OPW) airbag cushion manufacturers

to significantly increase their productivity and positively impact their bottom

line with the launch of its new FocusQuantum(®) OPW 3K laser airbag cutting

solution.



Unveiled in December 2015 and already deployed by major automotive airbag

cushion suppliers worldwide, including Global Safety Textiles, Sumisho Airbag

Systems, Kolon and HMT, Lectra's ground-breaking FocusQuantum OPW makes it

possible to achieve quality nearing zero defects while lowering per unit

production cost. Thanks to Lectra's ongoing R&D efforts and extensive experience

gained on the airbag cutting market-with more than three out of every five

airbag cushions cut by Lectra equipment worldwide-FocusQuantum OPW 3K is

engineered to deliver even more value to manufacturers.



Laser cutting of airbag cushions is a precise operation that relies on

automation to perfect production techniques. Major hardware and software

improvements built into Lectra's FocusQuantum OPW 3K allow airbag cushion

suppliers to produce significantly higher output with zero compromise on the

exacting safety requirements imposed on these life-saving devices.



FocusQuantum OPW 3K comes equipped with a new, breakthrough feature called

Dynamic Laser Trajectory Management, which controls operation of the advanced



cutting solution's two 1.5 kW source lasers. The new feature minimizes stops and

slow-downs through on-the-fly cutting, automatically optimizing concurrent

operation of the two cutting heads. Smaller cuts like slits and holes can now be

executed 25% faster, contributing to an overall increase in cutting speed that

accounts for up to 20% greater productivity, leading to an approximately 15%

reduction in cutting cost per bag.



Deployed in tandem with advanced cutting preparation software FocusQuantum

Suite, FocusQuantum OPW 3K enables manufacturers to adapt laser cutting action

to fabric distortions in real time using Lectra's SmartCutting technology,

ensuring the highest quality while opening the door to material savings.



"Light vehicle production is set to reach 108 million units worldwide annually

in the next 10 years, with an average of four airbags per vehicle," remarks

Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra.

"Most of this growth will come from emerging markets, which are beginning to

phase in side-impact protection as mandatory. Growing global demand for OPW

airbags will make it crucial for airbag cushion suppliers to deploy the

production capability necessary to remain competitive."





® FocusQuantum is a registered trademark of Lectra.





About Lectra

Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software,

automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for

industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials

to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and

apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries.

Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and

optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,600

employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious

customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational

excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $288 million in 2016 and is listed on

Euronext.



For more information, please visit www.lectra.com







