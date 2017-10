Business News

Maurel & Prom :9-month sales 2017: ?258 million (+14%)

ID: 565042

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Paris, 24 October 2017

No. 21-17



9-month sales 2017: ?258 million (+14%)













* Group Q3 production (25,828 boepd, M&P share) up:



* Quantities of oil sold in Gabon up 5%

* Significant increase in gas sales in Tanzania to 28.8 MMcf/d, M&P share



* Oil prices: sale price up by 23% to $50.5/bbl











Sales for the first nine months of 2017



+---------------+

| |

| |

Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017| 9 months | 9 months Chg.

| 2017 | 2016 17/16

| |

| |

+-----------------------------------------+---------------+--------------------+

|Total production | | |

|sold over the | | |

|period, M&P share | | |

| | | |

|millions of 1.6 1.7 1.8 | 5.1 | 5.5 -7%|

|barrels of oil | | |

| | | |

|million MMBtu 1.9 1.4 2.7 | 6.0 | 6.0 +0%|

+-----------------------------------------+---------------+--------------------+

| |



+-----------------------------------------+---------------+--------------------+

|Average sale | | |

|price | | |

| | | |

|OIL, in US$/bbl 52.8 48.6 50.0 | 50.5 | 41.0 23%|

| | | |

|GAS, in US$/BTU 3.18 3.22 3.13 | 3.17 | 3.12 2%|

+-----------------------------------------+---------------+--------------------+

| |

+-----------------------------------------+---------------+--------------------+

|EUR/USD exchange 1.06 1.10 1.17 | 1.11 | 1.12 -1%|

|rate | | |

+-----------------------------------------+---------------+--------------------+

| |

+-----------------------------------------+---------------+--------------------+

|SALES (in ?M) | | |

| | | |

|Oil production 86 79 83 | 247 | 217 14%|

| | | |

|Gabon 81 75 77 | 233 | 203 |

| | | |

|Tanzania 5 3 6 | 14 | 14 |

| | | |

|Drilling 5 3 3 | 11 | 9 22%|

|operations | | |

+-----------------+ | | |

|Consolidated | 90 81 86 | 258 | 226 14%|

|sales (in ?M) | | | |

+-----------------+-----------------------+ +--------------------+

| |

+---------------+





The Group's consolidated sales for the first nine months of 2017 totalled ?258

million, up 14% compared to the same period in 2016.



This change is mainly due to the sharp increase in the average sale price of oil

produced in Gabon (+23% compared to the first nine months of 2016).





Hydrocarbon production over the first nine months of 2017





+--------------+

| |

| |

units Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017| 9 months | 9 months Chg.

| 2017 | 2016 17/16

| |

| |

+--------------------------------------------+--------------+----------+

|Production at | | |

|100% | | |

|operated by | | |

|M&P | | |

| | | |

| Oil bopd 24,303 25,104 26,290 | 25,239 | 26,993 | -6%

| | | |

| Gas MMcf/d 43.3 30.7 60.0 | 45 | 34 | 1%

+--------------------------------------------+--------------+----------+

| TOTAL boepd 31,509 30,221 36,268| 32,684 | 34,365 | -5%

+--------------------------------------------+--------------+----------+

| |

+--------------------------------------------+--------------+----------+

|M&P | | |

|production | | |

|share | | |

| | | |

| Oil bopd 19,442 20,083 21,032 | 20,191 | 21,594 | -6%

| | | |

| Gas MMcf/d 20.8 14.8 28.8 | 21.5 | 21.3 | 1%

+--------------------------------------------+--------------+----------+

| TOTAL boepd 22,905 22,542 25,828 | 23,769 | 25,137 | -5%

+--------------------------------------------+--------------+----------+

| |

+--------------+







In Gabon, oil production continued to rise with an increase of 5% in Q3 2017

compared to Q2 2017, representing an average production of 26,290 bopd, i.e.

21,032 bopd as M&P's share (80%). Oil production over the first nine months of

2017 stood at 25,239 bopd, equating to 20,191 bopd as M&P's share (80%).



Over the first nine months of 2017, the average sale price was $50.5/bbl

compared to $41.0/bbl over the same period in 2016, an increase of 23%. It

should also be noted that the discount on the sale price of Rabi Light compared

to that of Brent decreased significantly over the last three months.







In Tanzania, the quantities of gas produced are linked to industrial gas

consumption in Dar es Salaam via the national company TPDC's demand for gas.



Gas production varied significantly from one quarter to the next owing to the

seasonal nature of the activity. As such, the rainy season during Q2 2017 led to

more intense hydroelectric activity and a subsequent decline in the demand for

gas. Following the latter's significant increase in Q3 2017, average gas

production reached a level of 60 MMcf/d, or 28.8 MMcf/d as M&P's share (48.06%).

Over the first nine months of 2017, average production stood at 45 MMcf/d, or

21.5 MMcf/d as M&P's share (48.08%).



On the basis of these various factors, industrial gas consumption in Tanzania

should continue to rise to allow the national company TPDC to increase its

demand for gas on the Mnazi Bay permit operated by Maurel & Prom to achieve the

contractual target of 80 MMcf/d.















English

French

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

pieds cubes pc cf cubic feet



pieds cubes par jour pc/j cfpd cubic feet per day



milliers de pieds cubes kpc Mcf 1,000 cubic feet



millions de pieds cubes Mpc MMcf 1,000 Mcf = million cubic feet



milliards de pieds cubes Gpc Bcf billion cubic feet

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

baril b bbl barrel



barils d'huile par jour b/j bopd barrels of oil per day



milliers de barils kb Mbbl 1,000 barrels



millions de barils Mb MMbbl 1,000 Mbbl = million barrels

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

barils équivalent pétrole bep boe barrels of oil equivalent



barils équivalent pétrole par jour bep/j boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day



milliers de barils équivalent kbep Mboe 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent

pétrole



millions de barils équivalent Mbep MMboe 1,000 Mbbl = million barrels of

pétrole oil equivalent

















For more information, go to www.maureletprom.fr

MAUREL & PROM

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 00



Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir(at)maureletprom.fr







This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial

position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature,

forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that

they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the

future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable,

but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk

factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates,

uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil

production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability,

legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.











Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Share - CAC Oil & Gas - Next 150 - Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA



MAU_CA_24OCT17_EN.pdf:

http://hugin.info/155421/R/2144214/821708.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Maurel & Prom via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Maurel & Prom

submitted by: huginDate: 24.10.2017 - 17:43 UhrLanguage: EnglishNews-ID 565042Character count: 12947Kontakt-Informationen:Stadt: Paris Number of hits:mal aufgerufen.