Patton Covers Broadband Service Gaps with New xDSL CPE Portfolio

New ADSL2+/VDSL2 VoIP CPE and routers from Patton deliver fast, cost-cutting

broadband service deployments.



SmartNode(TM) VoIP. More than just talk!



GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton Electronics-US

manufacturer of UC, cloud, and IoT-enabling solutions for carrier, enterprise

and industrial networks-announces a new and expanded portfolio of modem-router

and VoIP CPE products that provide integrated auto-sensing ADSL2+/VDSL2

interfaces with state-of-the-art vectoring technology.



Market demand for DSL service has recently increased as operators shift their

investment towards VDSL, according to BroadbandTrends.



With the speed and quality improvements vectoring technology delivers, more and

more carriers are using VDSL2 to expedite broadband service delivery-especially

in rural areas.



With VDSL2, broadband service providers can re-use existing copper network

infrastructure to deliver high-speed internet access-avoiding the expense and

delay of installing new fiber cabling.



The new members of Patton's OnSite and SmartNode product families expand on an

existing portfolio of reliable, high-quality, router-modems and VoIP integrated

access devices (IADs) with built-in G.SHDSL.bis, EFM, Fiber, or X.21 WAN-access

interfaces.



To introduce the new portfolio, Patton will be offering a webinar on Wednesday

25 October.



WEBINAR

New xDSL Products Intro

REGISTER NOW



xDSL Modem Router



Now shipping, the new OnSite 2201 single-port ADSL2+/VDSL2 Modem Router is an

ideal low-cost solution for xDSL service termination, especially in multi-box

CPE architectures.



For more information on CPE architecture options, get Patton's latest white

paper.



CPE Architecture: When Does All-IP Equal All-In-One?



xDSL VoIP IAD Portfolio





Available now, SmartNode VoIP IADs from Patton offer a complete portfolio of

one-box VoIP CPE solutions, including media gateways, VoIP routers and

enterprise session border controllers.



These new product SKUs integrate auto-sensing ADSL2+/VDSL2 termination with L3/4

routing, and network protection-plus media gateway, signaling and other higher-

layer networking functions.



For detailed specifications and product selection guidance, get the new. . .



SmartNode IAD Solutions Guide



In related news, last week Patton announced a tiny new low-cost VoIP ATA

product.



In the prior week, the company announced it has joined forces with FiberPlex to

build an enterprise communications infrastructure powerhouse.



Media contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 | press(at)patton.com









