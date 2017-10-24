Semblant to Present at Semiconductor and Material Events in Fourth Quarter of 2017

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTS VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- Semblant, the global leader in innovating and deploying protective nanomaterials for the electronics industry, will be speaking at three major semiconductor and materials conferences during the remainder of the 4th quarter. Separate presentations will be delivered at the International Wafer-Level Packaging Conference 2017 (IWLPC) in San Jose, California, the American Vacuum Society (AVS) Symposium in Tampa, Florida and the IDTechEx 2017 Wearables event in Santa Clara, California.



Semblant will discuss a range of key applications that their proprietary plasma-based nanocoatings address across the three conferences, to be presented by Chief Solutions Officer Dr. Abe Ghanbari and Chief Technology Director Dr. Vikram Singh.



At IWLPC, Dr. Ghanbari will present "Plasma Polymerization Applications for Advanced Wafer Level Packaging" on October 24th, discussing the process and benefits of nanocoating technology in wafer level packaging. At the AVS Symposium, Dr. Singh will present 'Printed Circuit Board Assembly -- an Ensemble of Different Surface Energy Components and their Surface Modification' on November 2nd, exploring surface treatment requirements for better adhesion of reworkable conformal plasma coatings. Lastly, at the IDTechEx Show 2017, Dr. Ghanbari will present "Plasma Coating and Treatment of Wearable Devices" on November 16th, outlining plasma coating technologies which provide enhanced protection, robustness and recyclability of today's wearable devices.



Semblant is the global leader in innovating and deploying protective nanomaterials in the electronics industry. The company's unique nanoshield nanotechnology solutions, backed by a broad range of fundamental patents, have been designed specifically to protect electronic devices from liquid ingress, corrosion and many other forms of damage. This saves the industry billions of dollars each year in return and repair costs. Semblant's nanocoatings are also environmentally friendly and release no hazardous materials in the manufacturing process. The company provides solutions to the mobile phone, wearable, enterprise computing, network infrastructure, medical device, automotive and space/military/aerospace markets, as well as the printed circuit board and semiconductor/semiconductor packaging industries.





