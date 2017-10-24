/ Commercial & Investment Banking

Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for September 2017

ID: 565050

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it issued its for Sept. 2017, which provides information on Freddie Mac's mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities and other investments.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at , Twitter and Freddie Mac's blog .








Keywords (optional)::
federal-home-loan-mortgage-corporation, fhlmc, freddie-mac, mortgage-interest-rates,

Company information / Profile:
PressRelease by
Freddie Mac

print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend   The parade is a GO! TELUS steps in to save the Vancouver Santa Claus Parade

submitted by: Marketwired
Date: 24.10.2017 - 20:30 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 565050
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: MCLEAN, VA


Number of hits: 45 mal aufgerufen.

more PressReleases from Freddie Mac





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z