Tellza Announces 2017 Q3 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- Tellza Communications Inc. (TSX: TEL) announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. All dollar and per share amounts referred to herein are in United States funds, unless expressly stated otherwise.



2017 Highlights



Telecommunications



Technology



Portfolio Investments



Rightway Funding - Structured Settlements



Next Group Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NXGH)



Merkez Fakoring AS



Corporate



The Company's financial statements and other disclosures are available on SEDAR.



The Company's corporate profile is located at



About Tellza



Tellza operates in both the Communications and Financial Support Services business. Tellza is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TEL).



Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information:



This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words like "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "indicates" or similar expressions. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Tellza's actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors set forth in reports and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time. See which contains all securities files.



(i)We define EBITDA as earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairments, stock based compensation, interest, minority interest and other gains and losses. EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, it is a standard measure used in our industry to assist in understanding and comparing operating results. EBITDA is reviewed regularly by management and our Board of Directors in assessing performance and in making decisions regarding the ongoing operations of the business and the ability to generate cash flows. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance nor does it have a standardized meaning under IFRS. In evaluating these measures, investors should consider that the methodology applied in calculating as such measures may differ among companies and analysts. Below is a reconciliation of "EBITDA" to net income for the periods presented:













Contacts:

Tellza Communications Inc.

Mike Vazquez

+954 624 8143





