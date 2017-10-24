IDT Announces Industry's First Power Management IC for DDR5 Server Memory Modules

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. () today introduced the industry's first integrated power management IC (PMIC) developed for DDR5-based Dual In-Line Memory Modules (DIMM) and a broad range of other server memory applications. IDT's enables the next-generation of server DIMM solutions to efficiently scale to greater performance, density and reliability while reducing overall system power.



Machine learning, real-time analytics, in-memory compute and other applications drive an ever-increasing demand for higher memory bandwidth that data centers must meet without exploding the power profile. Potentially complicating this issue is the industry's transition to DDR5 DRAM based memory subsystems, which imposes greater demands on system power delivery and thermal performance due to tighter voltage tolerances and higher density memory populations. IDT's fully-integrated DDR5 PMIC uniquely addresses these challenges by allowing the placement of power rails locally on the DIMM, thereby enabling more efficient scaling of power delivery versus the on-motherboard power systems of the past.



The DDR5 PMIC can be used in RDIMMs, LRDIMMs and NVDIMMs and can be paired with IDT's portfolio of memory interface products to create a full system solution that enables ecosystem partners to drive the DDR5 DIMM transition and deliver products with best-in-class performance and power efficiency. This allows server OEMs and hyperscale customers to realize the benefits of an efficient, scalable memory power system that can be optimized according to memory density, distributes thermal emissions evenly and reduces the overall cost of power delivery and cooling.



"IDT's DDR5 PMIC offers a compelling combination of high performance, flexibility and ease-of-use," said Sean Fan, senior vice president and general manager, IDT's Computing and Communications Group. "IDT is uniquely positioned to facilitate the industry's rapid adoption of DDR5 DRAM because of our leadership position in memory interface products and PMICs optimized for high-performance memory applications such as NVDIMMs and enterprise and datacenter SSDs."





Key features of the DDR5 PMIC include:



Key features of the DDR5 PMIC include:



About IDT



Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, real-time interconnect, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces, automotive ASICs, battery management ICs, sensor signal conditioner ICs and environmental sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at . Follow IDT on , , and .



© 2017, IDT. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. or its wholly-owned subsidiaries around the world. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.







