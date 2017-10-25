Brain Armor Foundation to Fund Head Trauma Research Study on Elite Canadian Rugby Athletes

ID: 565063

(firmenpresse) - BROOKFIELD, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/24/17 -- Trident Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT), a consumer products company specializing in the active nutrition, dietary supplement and functional food categories, has committed to fund a research trial examining the effect of Omega 3s (DHA - docosahexaenoic acid) on head trauma in elite Women's & Men's Canadian rugby athletes during the current 2017-2018 season that includes the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Commonwealth Games, Sevens World Cup, and Men's Rugby World Cup qualifier. Brain Armor Inc. (a subsidiary of Trident Brands Inc.) is providing funding through its Brain Armor Foundation. The principal study investigators are Ashley Armstrong, MS, RD, CSSD and Jonathan M. Oliver, PhD.



Ms. Armstrong is a Sport Dietitian with the Canadian Sport Institute Pacific. Dr. Oliver is Director of the Sports Concussion Research Group at Texas Christian University (TCU).



"This is an exciting collaboration between the Canadian Sport Institute Pacific and TCU to expand their concussion research to an elite rugby population," said Ms. Armstrong, who has been a Sport Dietitian at the Canadian Sport Institute Pacific for four years. "We are very grateful to Brain Armor, who is supporting our research, as we believe that this study can truly benefit athletes in all sports at risk of head injuries. Their support of this DHA-focused, new dietary intervention will allow us to help athletes protect their greatest asset -- their brain," said Ms. Armstrong.



"We are excited about the opportunity to work with the Canadian Sport Institute, a world-class athlete development program, and the partnership with Brain Armor, who has graciously agreed to support our research expanding into other contact sport athletes. This research expands on the previous work conducted by our group, in which we demonstrated a potential neuroprotective effect of omega 3s in attenuating elevations of a biomarker of head trauma in response to sub-concussive injuries in American football athletes. Reducing the effects of sub-concussive injuries may have long-term implications on improved brain health later in life, particularly in contact sports athletes, an area that has received considerable media attention in retired National Football League players," said Dr. Oliver, who is director of the Sport Science Center within the Health Innovations Institute at Texas Christian University.





"This study is part of the Brain Armor Foundation's commitment to supporting and advancing education and clinical research in the field of cognitive health in athletes," states Dr. Julian E. Bailes, Co-Chair of the Brain Armor Foundation.



® The Brain Armor® Foundation was established by Brain Armor Inc. to support education and research in the field of cognitive health. The Foundation provides funding and expertise to world class physicians and research teams with the goal of improving the lives and well-being of individuals at all stages of life.



Brain Armor® is dedicated to improving cognitive health, well-being and performance on every field of play with a range of clinically proven nutrition supplements. Our products are NSF Certified for Sport® and are the preferred Omega-3 supplement for many collegiate athletic programs, professional teams and elite athletes. Brain Armor features life'sDHA® or life'sOmega® -- both are plant-based forms of Omega-3 sourced from a sustainable process in FDA inspected facilities. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT -- tridentbrands.com).



For more information on Brain Armor please visit brain-armor.com or follow Brain Armor on Twitter (at)Brain_Armor #TeamBrainArmor.



Rugby Canada is the national governing body of the sport of rugby union in Canada. Rugby Football has a long history in Canada dating back to its initial appearance in the 1860s. Since 1974, Rugby Canada has been a permanent fixture on the global rugby scene, including trips to each of the eight Men's Rugby World Cups and seven Women's Rugby World Cups. As a regular on the Men's and Women's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Canada continues to climb the world rankings and challenge the dominant rugby nations in both versions of the game. Canada's Women's Rugby Sevens Team also made history in 2016, capturing the first-ever Bronze Medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.



To support the growth of rugby at the grass-roots level and to ensure there are elite programs for prospering young rugby players to become involved with, Rugby Canada has put an emphasis on developing its junior programs. Our goal is to develop and train competitive teams for the 2018 Sevens World Cup in San Francisco, the 2019 Men's Rugby World Cup in Japan and 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.



For more information on Rugby Canada visit



Offering world-class Olympic and Paralympic training environments in Vancouver, Whistler and Victoria, Canadian Sport Institute Pacific () is committed to Powering Performance. Inspiring Excellence.



Working with national sport organizations and fueled by our national and provincial partners such as Sport Canada, viaSport, Own the Podium, Canadian Olympic Committee, Canadian Paralympic Committee and the Coaches Association of Canada, we are driven by our mantra to Collaborate. Serve. Innovate.



Our team of sport science, sport medicine, coaching & life services experts provide leading-edge programs and services to athletes and coaches to ensure they have every advantage to win medals for Canada.



The Sports Concussion Research Group, a part of the Sport Science Center within the Health Innovation Institute at TCU (HIIAT), continues to bring science and practice together to improve sport performance and athlete health from the laboratory to the playing field, and from the playing field to the laboratory. The Sports Concussion Research Group has conducted two large-scale trials examining the potential neuroprotective effects of omega 3s in American football athletes, the only two human trials to date. In addition, in partnership with Texas Health Resources, the Sports Concussion Research Group has also conducted novel research in pediatric athletes suffering from sports-related concussion. The Sport Science Center, along with the other Centers within HIIAT, continues to make a meaningful difference through innovation and collaboration. For more information on the Sport Science Center and other Centers within HIIAT, please visit .



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, and statements about industry trends and the Company's future performance, operations, and products. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's forthcoming line of nutritional products; the Company's compliance with applicable Food and Drug Administration regulations; the Company's reliance on third-party contractors to mix and produce its products; the Company's ability to develop an effective marketing strategy; the Company's ability to control advertising and marketing costs; the Company's ability to develop and increase awareness of its forthcoming brands; the success of the Company's marketing focus to retail buyers; the Company's exposure to product liability claims and intellectual property claims from third parties; and the Company's reliance on the expected growth in demand for its products. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.











Trident Brands Inc.

Mark Robert Holcombe



212-203-1394





more PressReleases from Trident Brands, Inc.