Business News

Video Conversion Experts Offers the Best Super 8 Conversion Services in USA

ID: 565069

(firmenpresse) - Chandler, Arizona - Video Conversion Experts is a leading film and video converting company that has been in business for more than the last 30 years. The firm makes use of tape transfer machines and Hollywood film scanners that are of Broadcast quality. In all these years, Video Conversion Experts have made a strong market name for themselves with their state of the art Super 8 conversion services. The company also offers top quality restoration services for films and video tapes that may have lost their original glow and fineness.



With their restoration services, the films and video tapes can get back their lost brilliance and look as good as new. Video Conversion Experts has also been extensively involved in pioneering the techniques of high resolution scanning for amateur films. Over the years, Video Conversion Experts has been strongly involved with the archiving of professional independent movies as well as historical videos for the US Geological Survey, NASA, and US Department of Defence. They have scanned and worked on many historical films such as NASA moon footage, Investigative films for assassination of John F. Kennedy, Raising the victorious Flag on Japans Iwo Jima, historical films of Ford motor company, Fender historical films and Converse historical films.



Video Conversion Experts is the most well known video restoration company in US known for converting Super 8 film to DVD and helping people to get back their precious old videos and films in their original quality. The company makes use of special converting mechanisms and infrastructure that allows them to work on old films and get them back in old shape quite easily. The expert professionals working with the company can remove issues like grains, improper coloration and other defects to get the video and film back in original condition. They can use Pro 2K, Pro HD or Pro 4K scanner so that the final product stands out for its rich quality. Their ability to convert Super 8 to digital and deliver rich quality every time makes them true industry leaders.





About Video Conversion Experts



Video Conversion Experts is a leading company in Arizona that is known for offering rich and flawless services when it comes to delivering super 8 conversion using digital technology.



To know more about Video Conversion Experts, visit http://www.videoconversionexperts.com/super-8-film-transfer.html



Media Contact:

Brad Hinkle

Company: Video Conversion Experts

Email: brad(at)videoconversionexperts.com

Website: http://www.videoconversionexperts.com

more PressReleases from Video Conversion Experts

submitted by: AndrewBrownDate: 25.10.2017 - 05:34 UhrLanguage: EnglishNews-ID 565069Character count: 2792Kontakt-Informationen:Meldungsart: bitteVersandart: VeröffentlichungNumber of hits:mal aufgerufen.