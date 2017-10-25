FISBA Exhibiting Customized Solutions for Minimally Invasive Medical Endoscopic Devices at Compamed in Düsseldorf

ID: 565075

(PresseBox) - The FISBA FISCam? is a customizable micro camera that delivers impressive images starting at a resolution of 200 x 200 pixel and video at 30 frames per second. The compact design measures less than 2 mm in diameter and 6 mm in length, making it an ideal chip-in-tip solution for endoscopy. With a diagonal field of view of 120° and a working distance of 5 to 50 mm, the FISBA FISCam provides a wide range of versatility.



The FISBA FISCam provides outstanding optical imaging performance with integrated illumination from an LED in a separate control box. Light is transported to the camera head through fiber optics bundles. FISBA offers complete in-house mounting of the pre-assembly, which is integrated into customer systems.



FISBA?s Microlenses are manufactured with diameters starting as small as 0.3 mm, making them suitable for applications in endoscopy. FISBA offers built-to-print, built-to-spec and in-house coating services, as well as fully automated assembly lines for scalable production. Microlenses are available in various glass types and shapes, such as plano-convex, plano-concave and biconvex.



FISBA RGBeam? are customizable and compact laser modules that typically incorporates three or more laser diodes of different wavelengths, e.g. 638 nm red, 520 nm green, and 450 nm blue. Laser diodes are easily controllable in power and allow high frequency modulation. This enables nearly free color mixing of the module?s output up to perfect white. Free beam or fiber-coupled configuration with customizable beam characteristics enables FISBA to meet specific customer requirements.



FISBA?s expertise in design and customization, prototyping, and scaling to serial production make the FISBA FISCam, microlenses and the FISBA RGBeam solid solutions for many applications pertaining to life science challenges today.





Visit FISBA at Compamed in Düsseldorf, Hall 8A, booth G19.4.



FISBA is a world leader in customized optical components, systems and microsystems. The company is global market leader in the field of FAC for diode lasers and offers standard and individualized solutions for specific applications. FISBA also designs and manufactures products for medical applications and biophotonics as well as the machine, industrial image processing, sensor and laser industries.



350 highly qualified employees work at facilities in St. Gall Switzerland, Berlin Germany and Tucson USA.





FISBA is a world leader in customized optical components, systems and microsystems. The company is global market leader in the field of FAC for diode lasers and offers standard and individualized solutions for specific applications. FISBA also designs and manufactures products for medical applications and biophotonics as well as the machine, industrial image processing, sensor and laser industries.350 highly qualified employees work at facilities in St. Gall Switzerland, Berlin Germany and Tucson USA.

more PressReleases from FISBA AG