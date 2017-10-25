Metallic Minerals Announces Surface Sampling Results with up to 988 g/t Silver and 24.4 g/t Gold from McKay Hill Project in the Yukon Territory

ID: 565076

(PresseBox) - October 23, 2017, Vancouver, B.C., Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: MMG; US OTC: MMNGF) (?Metallic Minerals? or the ?Company?) is pleased to announce results from field exploration programs conducted at its 100% owned McKay Hill silver and gold project, located 50 kilometers (?km?) north of the historic Keno Hill silver district, adjacent to ATAC Resources Ltd.?s Rackla Gold project in Canada?s Yukon Territory (see Figure 1 below).



The McKay Hill project occurs within a belt of silver-lead-zinc related deposits that stretch from the Alaska border to the southern part of the Yukon and includes the famous Keno Hill silver district. McKay Hill is an historic high-grade producer that shows potential to host a significant district scale vein system similar to Keno Hill, with at least 16 identified vein structures that have seen very limited modern exploration. McKay Hill was discovered in the 1920s and worked on between 1926-29, including a shallow drill program by



Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company of Canada (now Teck Resources Limited). Between 1948 and 1949, East Bay Gold produced 143 tonnes of high-grade material from the No. 6 vein at McKay Hill, grading 390.8 g/t Ag and 74.1% Pb.1



Historic surface sampling at McKay Hill returned high-grade silver, lead and zinc mineralization associated with vein structures. More recent field work conducted by Metallic Minerals, and its predecessor, confirmed these historic high grades of silver, lead and zinc and also demonstrated the presence of significant associated gold and copper values. Exploration work in 2017 included follow up rock and soil sampling, reconnaissance and detailed mapping of veins in the Central Zone and Independence Ridge areas. In addition, high resolution satellite photography was collected over the entire property to provide mapping and topographic ground control for use in future programs. Soil sampling extended the existing soil grid in the Central Zone to cover open anomalies and a new soil grid was established at the Independence Ridge area. Mapping and prospecting noted some distinctive hydrothermal and structural characteristics to the mineralization, which suggests the potential for a large mineralized system.





Most of the exploration at McKay Hill to date has been conducted on the Central Zone where veins No. 1 to 9, Bella, Blackhawk and Snowdrift occur near the area of historic production. Much of the claim block remains under-explored, including in the Independence Ridge area to the east of the Central Zone, where at least four vein zones are exposed. Additional vein targets occur to the north and west of the Central Zone near the Falls, Red, and White Hill targets. Highlights from sampling to date at McKay Hill are shown below in Table 1, with 2017 samples denoted by an asterisk. Tables 2 and 3 provide a comprehensive summary of all significant rock sample results collected to date on the property. The locations of these samples are shown on Figure 2.



Table 1 - Highlight Rock Sample Values to Date from McKay Hill:



Sample Vein Type Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Zn % Cu %



29887 No. 1 W Grab 502 0.77 46.4 0.47 2.40



526147 No. 2 Grab 608 0.22 35.2 3.50 3.22



526238 No. 6 1.1m Chip 683 0.83 40.5 0.40 0.78



1907517* No. 6 Grab 988 24.4 37.7 3.71 7.97



1907519* No. 6 Grab 742 2.36 40.0 14.72 2.92



MK002 No. 8 Grab 646 16.8 27.0 0.14 0.64



29889 Blackhawk Grab 484 0.9 54.7 3.33 0.53



526243 Central Grab 360 3.3 21.8 10.30 4.10



MK006 Snowdrift Grab 668 15.6 2.4 0.94 3.90



29886 Snowdrift Grab 534 2.49 47.0 0.46 2.16



113852* Independence Grab 706 0.18 77.8 0.38 1.63



526245 Falls Vein 1.1m Chip 1.1 10 0.1 0.02 0.01



526241 North Grab 372 1.84 22.7 7.01 1.96



1Geological and Geochemical Evaluation Report on the McKay Hill Project, Jean Pautler, P.Geo. JP Exploration Services Inc., 2009



Greg Johnson, CEO & Chairman stated, ?We are very encouraged by the results we have seen thus far from McKay Hill with 23 samples from 12 of the 16 known vein structures running greater than 300 g/t silver, which is the average reserve grade of global primary silver producers2. The assay results from rock sampling and soil grid work have verified the potential for high-grade silver, lead, and zinc mineralization, as well as demonstrated very significant gold and copper in this emerging district scale property. Two distinct soil anomalies remain open to further expansion covering more than 1.5 kms of total length with elevated silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper values. Results from the SkyTEM EM survey in Figure 3 show several additional areas on the property with similar geophysical characteristics to the Central Zone. Based on our initial results, additional field work has been conducted this month to extend soil sampling over mineralized areas that remain open to expansion and further staking was undertaken to expand the property by another 20% to 35.4 km2. The results from McKay Hill support continued work on the project in 2018 and we are excited to have a second property in our portfolio that is advancing to the drill testing stage, substantiating the potential to develop numerous high-grade drill targets.?



Figure 1 - McKay Hill Location and Claims



McKay Hill Project Next Steps



The information provided by the 2017 field program, and a comprehensive review of historic data, has enabled the Metallic Minerals technical team to begin developing future programs which are expected to commence in 2018 and consist of:



1. Additional prospecting and surface geochemical sampling on areas of the property not covered to date, particularly over the identified geophysical targets (see Figure 3);



2. Mapping over the expanded soil grids and chip sampling of newly identified vein occurrences;



3. Expansion of the existing soil grids of the Central Zone and Independence Ridge areas where the anomalous trends remain open;



4. Trenching and geophysical surveys to define and prioritize potential drill targets on the most advanced prospects including the No. 1, 6, and 8 veins, and the Snowdrift, Blackhawk and Independence veins; and



5. Potential drilling on the most advanced targets identified through preliminary surface work.



2 ?New Explorer for High-Grade Silver Resources in the Prolific Keno Hill Silver District of Yukon, Canada?; September 5, 2017 - Michael Fowler, Loewen, Ondaatje, McCutcheon Limited.



Figure 2 - Rock Sample Geochemistry and Soil Sample Location Map



Comprehensive Summary Tables of All Rock Sampling to Date at McKay Hill Project



Table 2 - Central Zone Rock Samples with Most Significant Results Highlighted in Grey



Sample Vein Type Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Zn % Cu %



29887 No. 1 W Grab 502 0.765 46.4 0.47 2.40



MK007 No. 2 Grab 342 0.02 28.0 0.26 0.03



526195 No. 2 Grab 342 0.11 29.3 1.29 0.32



526147 No. 2 Grab 608 0.22 35.2 3.50 3.22



526148 No. 2 Grab 366 0.02 46.8 0.03 0.02



MK004/5 No. 4 Grab 70 0.05 23.0 10.10 0.18



526197 No. 4 0.4m Chip 9.7 0.035 3.3 11.30 0.09



MK008 No. 6 Grab 324 0.065 32.0 3.20 0.04



526194 No. 6 Grab 516 0.07 30.2 1.28 0.19



526238 No. 6 1.1m Chip 683 0.83 40.5 0.40 0.78



526239 No. 6 Grab 528 0.565 50.6 8.66 1.52



56813 No. 6 Grab 32.4 0.005 9.0 1.93 0.01



56814 No. 6 Grab 156 0.03 58.3 6.30 0.09



1907517 No. 6 Grab 988 24.4 37.7 3.71 7.97



1907518 No. 6 Grab 442 0.618 43.9 0.51 0.48



1907519 No. 6 Grab 742 2.355 40.0 14.72 2.92



MK001 No. 8 Grab 234 0.06 26.0 0.11 0.28



MK002 No. 8 Grab 646 16.8 27.0 0.14 0.64



MK003 No. 8 Grab 710 0.39 33.0 0.50 0.49



526198 No. 8 Grab 125 0.09 14.9 6.75 0.26



MK009 No. 9 Grab 366 0.36 25.0 6.90 0.72



526199 No. 9 Grab 18 0.02 2.0 0.43 0.09



526200 No. 9 0.3m Chip 51.8 0.025 2.1 0.30 0.45



29896 No. 9 Grab 132 0.59 5.1 2.31 2.24



29889 Blackhawk Grab 484 0.9 54.7 3.33 0.53



29890 Blackhawk Grab 551 0.51 47.3 1.16 0.51



29891 Blackhawk 1.2m Chip 112 0.34 16.5 4.13 0.29



56815 Blackhawk Grab 139 1.29 9.9 3.18 0.90



526247 Blackhawk E Grab 27.9 0.015 5.1 19.10 0.002



29888 Blackhawk W Grab 26.1 0.025 4.3 21.60 0.02



526244 Blackhawk W Grab 100 1.14 0.3 0.17 1.46



526243 Central Grab 360 3.3 21.8 10.30 4.10



1907516 Central Grab 297 0.271 34.1 30.84 0.81



MK006 Snowdrift Grab 668 15.6 2.4 0.94 3.90



526196 Snowdrift 1.5m Chip 57.2 1.37 1.5 4.70 0.63



29885 Snowdrift Grab 470 0.085 46.5 0.29 0.60



29886 Snowdrift Grab 534 2.49 47.0 0.46 2.16



526150 Snowdrift Grab 174 2.61 0.4 0.13 0.69



Table 3. Independence Ridge and Northern Zone Rock Samples with Most Significant Results Highlighted in Grey



Sample Vein Type Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Zn % Cu %



580077 Independence Grab 16.1 0.074 1.3 0.83 0.09



580078 Independence Grab 23.2 0.018 12.4 4.48 0.03



580079 Independence 1.1m Chip 59.7 0.024 10.7 9.04 0.04



580080 Independence Grab 20.7 0.033 9.8 18.86 0.05



580081 Independence Grab 9.2 0.015 4.9 11.03 0.03



580082 Independence Grab 288.8 0.031 10.9 0.15 0.03



580083 Independence Grab 55.9 0.054 10.2 19.70 0.004



113852 Independence Grab 706 0.178 77.8 0.38 1.63



113351 Snowdrift E Grab 80 0.28 0.1 0.93 3.40



580076 Snowdrift E Grab 98.5 0.336 0.1 0.95 3.01



113851 Snowdrift E Grab 3 0.007 0.04 5.20 0.01



526241 North Grab 372 1.84 22.7 7.01 1.96



526245 Falls Vein 1.1m Chip 1.1 10 0.1 0.02 0.01



29897 Falls Vein Grab 42.3 0.2 1.0 0.04 1.33



29895 Bella Grab 84 0.445 15.2 1.00 1.06



29892 Red 1 Grab 29 0.48 3.7 0.01 0.004



56853 White Hill Grab 0.2 0.005 0.03 0.01 0.50



Grab samples are selective and are may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.



Keno Silver Project Update



The 2017 field exploration program at the Company?s flagship high-grade Keno Silver Project, adjacent to Alexco Resource Corp., in the Keno Hill silver district was completed in September. All materials from surface sampling, trenching and drilling have been sent for analysis. Assay results are anticipated in the coming weeks, following one of the busiest Yukon exploration seasons in years.



About Metallic Minerals Corp.



Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth stage exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold in the Yukon within under explored districts proven to produce top-tier assets. Our objective is to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing probability of long-term success. Our core Keno Silver Project is located in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region which has produced over 200 million ounces of silver and currently hosts one of the world?s highest-grade silver resources. The Company?s McKay Hill project, northeast of Keno Hill, is a high-grade historic silver-gold producer. Metallic Minerals is also building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike gold district. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success, including large scale development, permitting and project financing.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Website: www.metallic-minerals.com



Email: chris.ackerman(at)metallic-minerals.com



Phone: 604-629-7800



Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420



Quality Assurance / Quality Control



Analytical work in 2017 was done by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and geochemical analysis in Vancouver, British Columbia. Each rock (grab) sample was analyzed for 36 elements using an Aqua Regia digestion with inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and inductively coupled Plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) (AQ202). Samples with over limit silver and gold were re-analyzed using a 30-gram fire assay fusion with a gravimetric finish (FA530-Ag, Au). Over-limit lead and zinc samples were analyzed by multi-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry (MA404) or titration (GC516, GC8917). All results have passed the QAQC screening by the lab.



Qualified Person



Scott Petsel, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration and an Officer of Metallic Minerals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Petsel has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release and approves the disclosure contained herein. Mr. Petsel has reviewed the results of the sampling programs and confirmed that all procedures, protocols and methodologies used conform to industry standards.



Forward-Looking Statements



Forward Looking Statements: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting time lines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, and future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Metallic Minerals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the companies with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Metallic Minerals and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedar.com.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



NEW WAYS OF COMMUNICATION AND FINANCING FOR RESOURCE COMPANIES IS OUR MISSION! TRANSPARENCY, QUALITY AND EDUCATION OUR BOOSTER!



Website: https://www.resource-capital.ch/en.html



The world finance system is facing massive uncertainty and risk making it imperative that one has wide-ranging knowledge about alternative investment opportunities. Ensure your financial future by taking control. Diversification is the means to survive the current and future market difficulties with a specific focus on value investing such as quality stocks, precious metals and resources in general.



Swiss Resource Capital AG is your partner entering the mining industry. We also work very closely with successful investment funds and asset managers. SRC has a worldwide professional network of experts and unique access to financings, allowing investors to be part of a company at early stages. Ongoing analysis, monitoring and contact with the management and site visits of selected projects keeps us abreast of promising investment opportunities in the resource sector. Our news distribution system keeps you all the time informed and up to date about the latest developments.



We assist you and deliver clear and concise information pertaining to the precious metals and the resource sector as well as selected mining companies. Through our new developed multimedia channels like the exclusive Resource-TV you have access anytime and anywhere in the world to comprehensive data and information as well as access via our log in function to the free research area of our website.



Via exclusive events and one-on-one meetings we offer interested investors in many countries the opportunity to get direct information from and personal access to the management of various mining companies. We make sure that you know what we know!





NEW WAYS OF COMMUNICATION AND FINANCING FOR RESOURCE COMPANIES IS OUR MISSION! TRANSPARENCY, QUALITY AND EDUCATION OUR BOOSTER!Website: https://www.resource-capital.ch/en.htmlThe world finance system is facing massive uncertainty and risk making it imperative that one has wide-ranging knowledge about alternative investment opportunities. Ensure your financial future by taking control. Diversification is the means to survive the current and future market difficulties with a specific focus on value investing such as quality stocks, precious metals and resources in general.Swiss Resource Capital AG is your partner entering the mining industry. We also work very closely with successful investment funds and asset managers. SRC has a worldwide professional network of experts and unique access to financings, allowing investors to be part of a company at early stages. Ongoing analysis, monitoring and contact with the management and site visits of selected projects keeps us abreast of promising investment opportunities in the resource sector. Our news distribution system keeps you all the time informed and up to date about the latest developments.We assist you and deliver clear and concise information pertaining to the precious metals and the resource sector as well as selected mining companies. Through our new developed multimedia channels like the exclusive Resource-TV you have access anytime and anywhere in the world to comprehensive data and information as well as access via our log in function to the free research area of our website.Via exclusive events and one-on-one meetings we offer interested investors in many countries the opportunity to get direct information from and personal access to the management of various mining companies. We make sure that you know what we know!

more PressReleases from Swiss Resource Capital AG