Business News

Kemira to invest approximately EUR 30 million in polymer technology for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery

ID: 565094

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Kemira Oyj

Press Release

October 25, 2017 at 8.30 am (CET+1)



Kemira to invest approximately EUR 30 million in polymer technology for Chemical

Enhanced Oil Recovery



Kemira, a global leader in the manufacture and supply of high quality polymers

(polyacrylamides), will initiate an approximately EUR 30 million capital

expenditure phase in expanding the manufacturing capacity of polymers for

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (CEOR).



"Kemira can help customers improve their long-term profitability and resource

efficiency with fully tailored polymers for CEOR. We anticipate a bright future

for this application, which is demonstrated through the investment," says Pedro

Materan, Kemira Oil & Gas.



The investment is part of the previously announced EUR 160-200 million capital

expenditure for 2018. Additional capacity will be built at Kemira's existing

manufacturing site at Botlek, Netherlands. The new capacity is expected to be in

commercial operation by the beginning of 2019.



"We are excited to expand our Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery capacity further

within the Oil & Gas business. The development of tailored polymers according to

customer needs requires close customer collaboration, extensive innovation

expertise and time. After prudent development in R&D and successful field

trials, we are happy to announce this investment on the basis of an anticipated

uptake in customer demand," says Kemira's President & CEO Jari Rosendal.



For more information, please contact:



Kemira Oyj

Tero Huovinen, Communications

Tel. +358 10 862 1980



Olli Turunen, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 10 862 1255



Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive

industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that

improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our



focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2016, Kemira had

annual revenue of around EUR 2.4 billion and 4,800 employees. Kemira shares are

listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com















This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Kemira Oyj via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Kemira Oyj