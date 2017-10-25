Business News

Refresco and a consortium of PAI and bcIMC agree on a recommended cash public offer of EUR 20 per share for all shares of Refresco

This is a joint press release by Refresco Group N.V. ("Refresco" or the

"Company"), PAI Partners SAS ("PAI") and British Columbia Investment Management

Corporation ("bcIMC") acting jointly through Sunshine Investments B.V. (the

"Offeror" or the "Consortium"), pursuant to the provisions of Section 4,

paragraphs 1 and 3, Section 5, paragraph 1 and Section 7, paragraph 4 of the

Netherlands Decree in Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft, (the

"Decree") in connection with the intended public offer by the Offeror for all

the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Refresco (the

"Shares"). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation

of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Refresco. Any offer will

be made only by means of an offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") approved

by the AFM. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution,

in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States.



Paris, France / Victoria, British Columbia, Canada / Rotterdam, the Netherlands

- 25 October 2017



* A Consortium of PAI Partners SAS ("PAI") and British Columbia Investment

Management Corporation ("bcIMC") to make a recommended offer of EUR 20 (cum

dividend) in cash per ordinary share of Refresco (the "Offer Price") for a

consideration of EUR 1.623 billion

* The Offer Price represents:



* a premium of approximately 22% to the average Refresco closing share

price of EUR 16.37 since the announcement of the acquisition of Cott's

bottling activities ("Cott TB") on 25 July 2017 (the "Average Share

Price")[1](; )

* a premium of approximately 41% to the Refresco closing share price of

EUR 14.21 on 5 April 2017 (the "April Share Price")[2](;) and



* an Enterprise Value to EBITDA multiple of approximately 8.5x post Cott

TB synergies for the twelve-month period ending 30 June 2017[3]



* The Consortium fully supports Refresco's buy-and-build strategy going

forward, including the completion of the Cott TB acquisition

* Major shareholders and shareholding members of the Boards, holding in

aggregate 26.5% of the total issued and outstanding shares, have committed

to tender all their shares

* The Consortium has committed financing in place, providing high deal

certainty

* Refresco's Executive Board and Supervisory Board fully support and

unanimously recommend the offer





With reference to the press releases of Refresco Group N.V. on 3 October 2017

and 17 October 2017, PAI, bcIMC and Refresco today jointly announce that they

have reached conditional agreement on a recommended, fully funded, public offer

by a consortium of PAI and bcIMC, acting jointly through Sunshine Investments

B.V. ("the Offeror" or the "Consortium") for all the issued and outstanding

ordinary shares of Refresco (the "Shares") at an offer price of EUR 20 (cum

dividend) in cash per Share (the "Offer").



The Offer Price represents a premium of approximately 22% to the Average Share

Price, a premium of approximately 41% to the April Share Price, and a premium of

approximately 38% to the Refresco IPO price. The Offer Price values 100% of the

Shares at EUR 1.623 billion and equates to an Enterprise Value of approximately

EUR 3.3 billion, which implies an EBITDA multiple of 8.5x post Cott TB synergies

for the twelve-month period ending 30 June 2017.



The Offer provides Refresco's shareholders with a fair price for their Shares

including an attractive premium. The Consortium has fully committed financing in

place on a "certain funds" basis and has completed its due diligence, providing

high deal certainty and facilitating a swift and efficient transaction process

to completion.



Hans Roelofs, CEO of Refresco: "This Offer represents a fair value for our

shareholders and is yet another milestone for the Company. The Consortium fully

supports our strategy and with its track record, financial strength and

understanding of our business, they can support the Company whilst we accelerate

our growth plan going forward.



Obtaining a public listing in 2015 was a well-considered decision and it has

brought the Company many opportunities. However, we have also grown and

prospered under private equity ownership. Our ownership structure is never a

goal in itself. Rather, our focus remains on being in an environment that allows

us to continue executing our proven strategy of buy-and-build.



The first time PAI approached us was prior to our public listing in 2015. They

have always been impressed by our business and performance, and the agreement

reached today reflects the important steps Refresco has realised since the IPO.

Our latest acquisition of Cott TB, creating the world's largest independent

bottler with leadership positions across Europe and North America, is a truly

transformational acquisition right at the heart of our buy-and-build strategy.



We are convinced that this is a good transaction for the Company and all

stakeholders involved and we therefore recommend our shareholders to accept the

Offer. Our focus of growing alongside our customers in the markets where we

currently operate and expanding geographically remains unchanged. I look forward

to this new phase of private ownership, and for all our employees and customers

to capitalize on the opportunities ahead of us."



Frédéric Stévenin, Managing Partner, PAI: "Refresco is a high-quality business

and an attractive consolidation platform in the beverage industry which we

intend to fully support using PAI's wealth of experience in the European food

and beverage industry. We share the Refresco management team's overall vision

for the group and we are excited by the opportunity to work with them and the

team at bcIMC to realise its potential."



Jim Pittman, Senior Vice President, Private Equity at bcIMC: "bcIMC has followed

Refresco with interest for several years. We feel its scale, global presence,

and track record of growth are a good fit for our clients' portfolios. We are

keen to work with PAI, a long-term strategic partner, to support Refresco and

management in the execution of its strategic plans over the coming years."



Please open the link below for the press release.





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





[1] Average share price for period from 25 July 2017 up to and including 2

October 2017, the date prior to Refresco's public announcement of PAI and

bcIMC's renewed interest in a take private transaction.

[2] Share price prior to PAI's proposal of 6 April 2017 and subsequent public

announcement made by Refresco, adjusted for the FY2016 dividend of EUR 0.38 per

share paid on 6 June 2017.

[3] Pro forma for the Cott TB acquisition including full run-rate synergies of

EUR 47 million.







Joint press release Refresco PAI bcIMC:

http://hugin.info/169419/R/2144321/821781.pdf







