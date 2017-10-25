(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Paris, France / Victoria, British Columbia, Canada / Rotterdam, the Netherlands
- 25 October 2017
* A Consortium of PAI Partners SAS ("PAI") and British Columbia Investment
Management Corporation ("bcIMC") to make a recommended offer of EUR 20 (cum
dividend) in cash per ordinary share of Refresco (the "Offer Price") for a
consideration of EUR 1.623 billion
* The Offer Price represents:
* a premium of approximately 22% to the average Refresco closing share
price of EUR 16.37 since the announcement of the acquisition of Cott's
bottling activities ("Cott TB") on 25 July 2017 (the "Average Share
Price")[1](; )
* a premium of approximately 41% to the Refresco closing share price of
EUR 14.21 on 5 April 2017 (the "April Share Price")[2](;) and
More information:
* an Enterprise Value to EBITDA multiple of approximately 8.5x post Cott
TB synergies for the twelve-month period ending 30 June 2017[3]
* The Consortium fully supports Refresco's buy-and-build strategy going
forward, including the completion of the Cott TB acquisition
* Major shareholders and shareholding members of the Boards, holding in
aggregate 26.5% of the total issued and outstanding shares, have committed
to tender all their shares
* The Consortium has committed financing in place, providing high deal
certainty
* Refresco's Executive Board and Supervisory Board fully support and
unanimously recommend the offer
With reference to the press releases of Refresco Group N.V. on 3 October 2017
and 17 October 2017, PAI, bcIMC and Refresco today jointly announce that they
have reached conditional agreement on a recommended, fully funded, public offer
by a consortium of PAI and bcIMC, acting jointly through Sunshine Investments
B.V. ("the Offeror" or the "Consortium") for all the issued and outstanding
ordinary shares of Refresco (the "Shares") at an offer price of EUR 20 (cum
dividend) in cash per Share (the "Offer").
The Offer Price represents a premium of approximately 22% to the Average Share
Price, a premium of approximately 41% to the April Share Price, and a premium of
approximately 38% to the Refresco IPO price. The Offer Price values 100% of the
Shares at EUR 1.623 billion and equates to an Enterprise Value of approximately
EUR 3.3 billion, which implies an EBITDA multiple of 8.5x post Cott TB synergies
for the twelve-month period ending 30 June 2017.
The Offer provides Refresco's shareholders with a fair price for their Shares
including an attractive premium. The Consortium has fully committed financing in
place on a "certain funds" basis and has completed its due diligence, providing
high deal certainty and facilitating a swift and efficient transaction process
to completion.
Hans Roelofs, CEO of Refresco: "This Offer represents a fair value for our
shareholders and is yet another milestone for the Company. The Consortium fully
supports our strategy and with its track record, financial strength and
understanding of our business, they can support the Company whilst we accelerate
our growth plan going forward.
Obtaining a public listing in 2015 was a well-considered decision and it has
brought the Company many opportunities. However, we have also grown and
prospered under private equity ownership. Our ownership structure is never a
goal in itself. Rather, our focus remains on being in an environment that allows
us to continue executing our proven strategy of buy-and-build.
The first time PAI approached us was prior to our public listing in 2015. They
have always been impressed by our business and performance, and the agreement
reached today reflects the important steps Refresco has realised since the IPO.
Our latest acquisition of Cott TB, creating the world's largest independent
bottler with leadership positions across Europe and North America, is a truly
transformational acquisition right at the heart of our buy-and-build strategy.
We are convinced that this is a good transaction for the Company and all
stakeholders involved and we therefore recommend our shareholders to accept the
Offer. Our focus of growing alongside our customers in the markets where we
currently operate and expanding geographically remains unchanged. I look forward
to this new phase of private ownership, and for all our employees and customers
to capitalize on the opportunities ahead of us."
Frédéric Stévenin, Managing Partner, PAI: "Refresco is a high-quality business
and an attractive consolidation platform in the beverage industry which we
intend to fully support using PAI's wealth of experience in the European food
and beverage industry. We share the Refresco management team's overall vision
for the group and we are excited by the opportunity to work with them and the
team at bcIMC to realise its potential."
Jim Pittman, Senior Vice President, Private Equity at bcIMC: "bcIMC has followed
Refresco with interest for several years. We feel its scale, global presence,
and track record of growth are a good fit for our clients' portfolios. We are
keen to work with PAI, a long-term strategic partner, to support Refresco and
management in the execution of its strategic plans over the coming years."
[1] Average share price for period from 25 July 2017 up to and including 2
October 2017, the date prior to Refresco's public announcement of PAI and
bcIMC's renewed interest in a take private transaction.
[2] Share price prior to PAI's proposal of 6 April 2017 and subsequent public
announcement made by Refresco, adjusted for the FY2016 dividend of EUR 0.38 per
share paid on 6 June 2017.
[3] Pro forma for the Cott TB acquisition including full run-rate synergies of
EUR 47 million.
