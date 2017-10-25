Akastor ASA: Akastor and Mitsui seek to expand partnership

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Akastor ASA (OSE: AKA), an oil service investment company, announced today that
it is in advanced discussions with MITSUI & CO., LTD. ("Mitsui"), a leading
Japanese trading and investment company, to further expand their current
partnership to include AKOFS Offshore ("AKOFS").
The parties have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding which includes the
following main terms (the "Transaction"):
* Mitsui, together with potential partners, will invest in AKOFS by purchasing
50% of the shares in the company to form a new 50-50 joint venture
* The Transaction is expected to result in an initial net cash release to
Akastor of approximately USD 142 million for the shares in AKOFS, with a
potential further cash release depending on earnings generated by the AKOFS
Seafarer vessel in the coming years
"We are pleased to have reached this important milestone and believe the
transaction will provide a beneficial long-term ownership structure for AKOFS.
The prospect of expanding our current partnership with Mitsui is exciting and we
look forward to further developing the cooperation in the coming years," says
Kristian Røkke, CEO of Akastor.
Through the Transaction, Mitsui will assume an active role in the further
support and development of AKOFS together with Akastor as a long-term business
partner. The Transaction still remains subject to agreement on final terms and
conditions, final due diligence, the entry of definitive agreements between
Akastor and Mitsui and BoD approvals for all respective parties. Completion of
the Transaction is expected to occur in Q1 2018.
ENDS
For further information, please contact:
Leif Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge(at)akastor.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
More information:
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Akastor ASA via GlobeNewswire