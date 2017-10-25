Business News

Akastor ASA: Akastor and Mitsui seek to expand partnership

Akastor ASA (OSE: AKA), an oil service investment company, announced today that

it is in advanced discussions with MITSUI & CO., LTD. ("Mitsui"), a leading

Japanese trading and investment company, to further expand their current

partnership to include AKOFS Offshore ("AKOFS").



The parties have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding which includes the

following main terms (the "Transaction"):



* Mitsui, together with potential partners, will invest in AKOFS by purchasing

50% of the shares in the company to form a new 50-50 joint venture



* The Transaction is expected to result in an initial net cash release to

Akastor of approximately USD 142 million for the shares in AKOFS, with a

potential further cash release depending on earnings generated by the AKOFS

Seafarer vessel in the coming years



"We are pleased to have reached this important milestone and believe the

transaction will provide a beneficial long-term ownership structure for AKOFS.

The prospect of expanding our current partnership with Mitsui is exciting and we

look forward to further developing the cooperation in the coming years," says

Kristian Røkke, CEO of Akastor.



Through the Transaction, Mitsui will assume an active role in the further

support and development of AKOFS together with Akastor as a long-term business

partner. The Transaction still remains subject to agreement on final terms and

conditions, final due diligence, the entry of definitive agreements between

Akastor and Mitsui and BoD approvals for all respective parties. Completion of

the Transaction is expected to occur in Q1 2018.





