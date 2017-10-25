Business News

All-time high EBITDA as transformation gains traction

Once again, Telenor Group delivered a strong set of results, with an organic

mobile subscription and traffic revenue growth of 3% and continued EBITDA

expansion in the third quarter. The company reduced costs by NOK 0.4 billion,

achieved a record high EBITDA margin of 42% and reported a strong cash flow. Net

income was NOK 5.8 billion.



"We delivered a strong set of results. On an organic basis, growth in core

revenues, together with continued progress on our efficiency agenda, generated a

9% increase in EBITDA.



Execution of our business strategy is gaining traction. So far this year, our

team has achieved cost savings of 1 billion kroner, implying that our target for

2017 has already been met and further efficiency gains should be expected going

forward. The solid results, together with the proceeds from the completion of

the VEON sell-down, give us a free cash flow of 9.4 billion kroner for the

quarter.



Our next steps are to continue transforming our business by focusing on

digitalising the core, improving efficiency across the company and nurturing

growth, where we see reassuring trends and potential. In order to further

improve our services and remain competitive, we aim to leverage new technologies

and make responsible use of our data for the benefit of our customers. We will

maintain our focus on digitalising our networks and customer interactions, which

are two aspects that we believe are critical to achieving our ambitions and

ensuring that our services are value adding for our customers,'' said Sigve

Brekke, Chief Executive Officer of Telenor Group.



Key Figures

+-------------------------+-------+-------+--------------+-----------+---------+

|NOK (in millions) | | |First 9 months| First 9 | |

| |Q3 2017|Q3 2016| 2017 |months 2016|Year 2016|



+-------------------------+-------+-------+--------------+-----------+---------+

|Revenues | 30 735| 31 249| 92 663| 93 669| 125 395|

+-------------------------+-------+-------+--------------+-----------+---------+

|Organic revenue growth | 1.0| 1.3| 1.1| 0.8| 0.8|

|(%) | | | | | |

+-------------------------+-------+-------+--------------+-----------+---------+

|EBITDA before other | 12 976| 12 307| 37 157| 35 317| 45 966|

|income and other expenses| | | | | |

+-------------------------+-------+-------+--------------+-----------+---------+

|EBITDA before other | 42.2| 39.4| 40.1| 37.7| 36.7|

|income and other | | | | | |

|expenses/Revenues (%) | | | | | |

+-------------------------+-------+-------+--------------+-----------+---------+

|Net income attributable | 5 756|(4 821)| 9 758| 546| 2 832|

|to equity holders of | | | | | |

|Telenor ASA | | | | | |

+-------------------------+-------+-------+--------------+-----------+---------+

|Capex excl. licences and | 12.4| 15.6| 13.8| 16.1| 17.4|

|spectrum/Revenues (%) | | | | | |

+-------------------------+-------+-------+--------------+-----------+---------+

|Capex/Revenues (%) | 16.1| 16.0| 16.3| 19.8| 20.2|

+-------------------------+-------+-------+--------------+-----------+---------+

|Free cash flow | 9 426| 9 064| 21 539| 8 792| 10 300|

+-------------------------+-------+-------+--------------+-----------+---------+

|Mobile subscriptions - | 1.9| (0.7)| 176| 166| 170|

|Change in quarter/Total | | | | | |

|(mill.) | | | | | |

+-------------------------+-------+-------+--------------+-----------+---------+

With effect from the first quarter 2017, Telenor India is treated as an asset

held for sale and discontinued operations in Telenor's financial reporting.



Third-quarter 2017 summary

* Total organic revenues increased by 1%. Organic mobile subscription &

traffic revenues increased by 3%.

* Reported EBITDA before other items was NOK 13 billion, corresponding to a

record high EBITDA margin of 42%, an increase of 3 percentage points from

last year.

* Net income attributable to equity holders of Telenor ASA was NOK 5.8

billion.

* Capex excluding spectrum licences was NOK 3.8 billion, resulting in a capex

to sales ratio of 12%.

* Free cash flow for the quarter was NOK 9.4 billion.

Outlook

* Based on the performance in the first nine months of 2017 and our current

expectations for the remainder of the year, we keep the financial guidance

for 2017. We expect organic revenue growth in the range of 1% to 2%, EBITDA

margin of 38% to 39% and capex to sales ratio excluding spectrum licences of

15% to 16%.







