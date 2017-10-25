Business News

ARCADIS TRADING UPDATE Q3 2017

* Gross revenues ?766 million. Net revenues ?585 million, organically +3%

* EBITDA ?50 million, +2%; Operating EBITA ?45 million, +4%

* Net working capital 19.8% (Q3 2016: 20.9%)

* Free cash flow of +?41 million in Q3 leading to lower year-on-year net debt

of ?492 million

* Backlog ?2.0 billion, impacted by foreign exchange effects. Over the first

nine months, backlog increased 1% organically

* Capital markets day and strategy update on 21 November 2017 in London



KEY FIGURES

THIRD YEAR-TO-

in ? millions QUARTER DATE

Period ended 30 September

2017 2016 change 2017 2016 change

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Gross revenues 766 797 -4% 2,414 2,475 -2%

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Net revenues 585 596 -2% 1,841 1,860 -1%

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Organic growth 3% 0%

---------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA 50 49 2% 149 157 -5%

---------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITA 40 39 4% 120 127 -5%

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating EBITA(1)) 45 43 4% 136 141 -4%

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating EBITA margin 7.7% 7.3% 7.4% 7.6%

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Free cash flow 41 40 12 -22

---------------------------------------------------------------------



Net working capital % 19.8% 20.9%

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Net debt 492 554

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Backlog net revenues (billions) 2.0 2.2

---------------------------------------------------------------------

(1)) Excluding acquisition, restructuring and integration-related costs



Amsterdam, 25 October 2017 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global

Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, reports a 3% organic

increase in net revenues for Q3 2017. The operating EBITA was ?45 million, an

increase of 4% versus Q3 2016.



CEO STATEMENT

Peter Oosterveer CEO Arcadis comments: "Organic net revenue growth in this

quarter was positive for the first time in nine quarters. Our focus on clients

and a positive business sentiment in the majority of our markets contributed to

a net revenue increase in North America, Continental Europe, the UK and

Australia. We also grew our earnings, in spite of a loss in Brazil, challenging

conditions in the Middle East, and currency impacts. Furthermore, we are pleased

to have received significant cash payments for milestone-based contracts in the

Middle East.



The improving results, strong pipeline, and our focus on business priorities

give me confidence that we will continue to make progress in the fourth quarter.



Global megatrends like urbanization, mobility, digital transformation and

climate change offer many opportunities for Arcadis. In combination with the

expertise and passion of our people I am convinced we can continue to grow and

improve our performance in the years ahead. We will provide a strategy update

during the capital markets day on November 21(st) 2017 in London".









REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE





Revenues by segment

Net revenues increased organically by 3% in the third quarter, trending up from

previous quarters. North America, Continental Europe, the UK, and Australia

delivered organic growth. Net revenues declined in Latin America, Asia and

CallisonRTKL.





Americas

(31% of net revenues)



in ? millions THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE

Period ended 30 September

2017 2016 change 2017 2016 change

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gross revenues 284 297 -4% 882 904 -2%



Net revenues 181 190 -5% 576 581 -1%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Organic growth -1% -3%





In North America revenues increased organically by 3% in the quarter and 2%

year-to-date driven by the Environmental and Infrastructure businesses. Backlog

grew and we see a strong pipeline of opportunities.



Latin America's net revenues in the third quarter were in line with the first

quarters in 2017, bringing year-to-date revenues 29% below last year. Additional

restructuring measures were taken in Brazil to further reduce costs. Backlog

dropped especially due to a contract cancellation.





Europe & Middle East

(45% of net revenues)



in ? millions THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE

Period ended 30 September

2017 2016 change 2017 2016 change

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gross revenues 312 320 -3% 997 1,045 -5%



Net revenues 264 257 3% 830 838 -1%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Organic growth 8% 3%





In Continental Europe net revenues increased organically by 9% in the quarter

and 6% year-to date to which all countries contributed. Revenue growth was

mainly driven by Buildings, and increasingly also in Environment and Water.

Strong market conditions in the private sector supported a good order intake.

The infrastructure business in the Czech Republic was divested.



The United Kingdom delivered 9% organic net revenue growth in the quarter and

6% year-to-date. Especially Infrastructure, Water, and Buildings contributed to

the growth. Backlog further improved after winning a number of strategic

pursuits.



Net revenues in the Middle East were organically flat for the quarter and

declined year-to-date by 9%. Backlog came down due to selective bidding and

lower demand.





Asia Pacific

(14% of net revenues)



in ? millions THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE

Period ended 30 September

2017 2016 change 2017 2016 change

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gross revenues 92 98 -6% 288 281 3%



Net revenues 87 88 -2% 258 254 2%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Organic growth 1% 0%





Net revenues in Asia declined organically by 2% in the quarter and 4% year-to-

date. Singapore generated lower revenues due to a slower buildings market and

from exiting low margin services. Revenues in China were higher. A small

associate company in Brunei was divested. The backlog in Asia is flat.



In Australia organic net revenue grew 9% in the quarter and 8% year-to-date, as

a result of delivering key infrastructure, buildings and environmental projects

across major urban areas. Order backlog increased significantly, while the

pipeline is strong.





CallisonRTKL

(10% of net revenues)

in ? millions THIRD QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE

Period ended 30 September

2017 2016 change 2017 2016 change

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gross revenues 79 81 -4% 247 245 1%



Net revenues 53 61 -13% 177 187 -5%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Organic growth -8% -4%







Net revenues declined organically by 8% in the quarter and 4% year-to-date,

mainly due to lower activity levels in US commercial real estate. Despite an

almost stable backlog in the third quarter, year-to-date backlog is down 9%.





CASH FLOW, WORKING CAPITAL AND BALANCE SHEET

At the end of September, net working capital as a percentage of gross revenues

was 19.8% (Q3 2016: 20.9%). Days sales outstanding decreased with 5 days to 96

days (Q3 2016: 101 days). Free cash flow in the third quarter was ?41 million

(Q3 2016: ?40 million), while year-to-date free cash flow was ?12 million (2016:

-?22 million) reflecting lower working capital. Net debt at the end of September

was ?492 million (September 2016: ?554 million).



Arcadis will invest up to ?20 million over the next 6 to 9 months to optimize

value creation of the non-core clean energy assets in Brazil ahead of a future

divestment.





Backlog

Backlog at the end of September 2017 was ?2.0 billion, negatively impacted by

foreign exchange effects (-9% year-to-date) and a significant contract

cancellation in Brazil. Over the first nine months, backlog increased 1%

organically.



Backlog grew especially in North America, the UK, Continental Europe, Asia and

Australia, while Latin America, the Middle East and CallisonRTKL saw a declining

backlog.



outlook 2017

* In general, positive business sentiment in most regions

* Increased infrastructure spending in many countries

* Uncertainty around Brazil and the Middle East remains

* Strong pipeline and cost reductions supporting profitable growth





Leadership priorities 2017

* Focusing on clients, leading to growth in backlog and revenues

* Reducing costs by simplifying organization structure, strengthening project

management and expanding Global Excellence Centers

* Reducing working capital

* Driving innovation through digitalization

* Finalizing the strategy update and progressing the strategic review of

CallisonRTKL





Financial Calendar 2017

21 November 201 7 Capital Markets Day, including strategy update

15 February 2018 Publication Full year results 2017







For further information please contact:



Arcadis Investor Relations

Jurgen Pullens

Telephone: +31 20 2011083

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens(at)arcadis.com



Arcadis Group Communications

Joost Slooten

Mobile: +31 6 27061880

E-mail: joost.slooten(at)arcadis.com



Conference Call

As of 2017, Arcadis will host an analyst meeting, conference call, and webcast

with the

publication of the half year and full year results.



About Arcadis

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built

assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design,

consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership

with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the

lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in

over 70 countries that generate ?3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat

with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing

cities around the world. www.arcadis.com.







REGULATED INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify as inside

information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse

Regulation.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts

(including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and

objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or

assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward looking statements. These

statements are only predictions and are not guarantees. Actual events or the

results of our operations could differ materially from those expressed or

implied in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are

typically identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should,"

"expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe,"

"continue," "predict," "potential" or the negative of such terms and other

comparable terminology. The forward looking statements are based upon our

current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve

numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve

judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and

market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or

impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward looking

statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and

performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward looking

statements.









Arcadis Q3 2017 Analyst presentation :

http://hugin.info/132839/R/2144257/821747.pdf



Press Release Arcadis Q3 trading update :

http://hugin.info/132839/R/2144257/821746.pdf







