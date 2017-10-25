Business News

Rezidor Hotel Group: INTERIM REPORT January-September 2017

Third Quarter 2017



* On a like-for-like basis ("L/L") Revenue increased by 3.6%, supported by L/L

RevPAR growth for leased and managed hotels of 4.7%. The RevPAR growth is

due to increase in both occupancy and average room rate.

* Revenue decreased by MEUR 2.2 to MEUR 249.1. The decrease is mainly due to

the exit of four leased hotels last year, the temporary closure of one

leased hotel for renovation and the strengthening of the Euro, partly offset

by positive RevPAR development and re-opening of one leased hotel after

renovation.

* EBITDA increased by MEUR 5.4 to MEUR 34.4 and the EBITDA margin increased by

2.3 pp to 13.8%. EBITDA is positively impacted by lower central costs of

MEUR 4.5, which is mainly due to costs of one-off nature last year.

* EBIT increased by MEUR 4.4 to MEUR 20.8 and the EBIT margin increased by

1.9 pp to 8.4%. The increase in EBITDA is partly offset by higher net costs

for write-downs of fixed assets of MEUR 0.7.

* Profit for the period decreased by MEUR 0.5 to MEUR 14.4. The profit for the

period is negatively impacted by higher tax costs of MEUR 3.9, since tax

last year was positively impacted by one-off items.

* Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.08 (0.09).

* 1,880 (1,879) rooms were contracted, 1,573 (292) rooms opened and 649 (515)

rooms left the system.



Nine months ended September 2017



* On a L/L basis Revenue increased by 4.6%, supported by L/L RevPAR growth for

leased and managed hotels of 4.9%.

* Revenue increased by MEUR 7.6 to MEUR 725.7.

* EBITDA increased by MEUR 9.1 to MEUR 65.3 and the EBITDA margin increased by

1.2 pp to 9.0%.

* EBIT increased by MEUR 5.6 to MEUR 18.9 and the EBIT margin increased by

0.7 pp to 2.6%.

* Profit for the period increased by MEUR 0.9 to MEUR 10.4.



* Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.06 (0.06) and EUR 0.06

(0.05) respectively.

* Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MEUR 55.0 (38.5).

* 6,724 (6,411) rooms were contracted, 3,895 (2,678) rooms opened and 2,848

(1,247) rooms left the system.



MEUR Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Change % Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Change %

2017 2016

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Revenue 249.1 251.3 -2.2 -0.8 % 725.7 718.1 7.6 1.1 %

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA 34.4 29.0 5.4 18.6 % 65.3 56.2 9.1 16.2 %

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBIT 20.8 16.4 4.4 26.8 % 18.9 13.3 5.6 42.1 %

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Profit for the 14.4 14.9 -0.5 -3.3 % 10.4 9.5 0.9 9.5 %

period

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBITDA margin 13.8% 11.5% 2.3 pp 9.0% 7.8% 1.2 pp

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EBIT margin 8.4% 6.5% 1.9 pp 2.6% 1.9% 0.7 pp

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Comments from the CEO



Growing operating margins and finalization of our 5-year plan



Rezidor reports strong third quarter results, growing like-for-like revenue by

MEUR 9.1 (3.6%), supported by strong RevPAR development in Norway, Rest of

Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Operating margins improved versus last year

and the EBITDA margin is one of the higest in our recent history, supported by

our focused asset management activities, higher fee revenue generation and lower

central costs.



During the quarter, we have made significant progress on our 5-year plan - a

comprehensive and ambitious strategy which is aligned with our partner Carlson

and which will help us to reach a very promising future for our partners,

employees and shareholders. We will present the 5-year plan at the end of

October to the Board of Directors for approval, and aim to start the roll-out in

January 2018. The core components of the plan will be shared with the Investor

community at an Investor Day on January 17, 2018 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in

Frankfurt, Germany.



Federico González-Tejera, President & CEO



Presentation of the Q3 Results

On October 25, 2017 at 10:00 (Central European Time) a combined telephone

conference and live webcast (in English) concerning the report will be presented

by the President & CEO, Federico González-Tejera and Deputy President & CFO,

Knut Kleiven. To follow the webcast, please visit www.investor.rezidor.com.



To access the telephone conference, please dial:



Belgium, Local +32 2 620 0138



Belgium, Free 0800 58033



Sweden, Local: +46 8 5033 6538



Sweden, Free: 0200 883 440



UK, Local: +44 20 3427 1907



UK, Free: 0800 279 5004



USA, Local: +1 646 254 3362



USA, Free: 1877 280 1254



France, Local: +33 1 76 77 22 20



France, Free: 0805 631 580



Norway, Local: +47 2316 2771



Norway, Free: 800 56053





Confirmation code: 7120346. For a replay of the conference call please visit

www.investor.rezidor.com.



Financial Calendar



Q4 2017 results: February 21, 2018

Q1 2018 results: April 26, 2018

AGM 2018: April 26, 2018



For Further Information, Contact

Knut Kleiven

Deputy President & CFO

Tel: +32 2 702 9244

knut.kleiven(at)carlsonrezidor.com



Andrea Brandenberger

Vice President Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel: +32 2 702 9237

andrea.brandenberger(at)carlsonrezidor.com



The Rezidor Hotel Group Corporate Office

Avenue du Bourget 44

B-1130 Brussels

Belgium

Tel: +32 2 702 9200

Fax: +32 2 702 9300



Website: www.rezidor.com



About the Rezidor Hotel Group

The Rezidor Hotel Group is focused on hotel management and operates the core

brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson, as well as Radisson RED, an

upscale "lifestyle select" brand inspired by the millennial lifestyle, and

Quorvus Collection, a new generation of distinctive five star hotels. Rezidor

also holds 49% in prizeotel, a young hotel chain in the economy segment.

The portfolio consists of 479 hotels with over 106,000 rooms in operation and

under development in 79 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Rezidor's strategy is to grow with management and franchise contracts and only

selectively with leases. The strategy is also to further expand in the emerging

markets.

Rezidor is a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. For more information,

visit www.rezidor.com.

This interim report comprises information which Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ) is

required to disclose under the Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial

Instruments Trading Act. It was released for publication at 07:30 Central

European Time on October 25, 2017.



Stockholm, October 25, 2017



The Board of Directors



Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ)



The full report with tables can be downloaded from the following link:



Rezidor Q3 Interim Report January-September 2017:

http://hugin.info/142138/R/2144294/821767.pdf







