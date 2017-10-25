Business News

Skybox Security Raises $150 Million Led by CVC Capital Partners' Growth Fund With Participation from Pantheon

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skybox(TM) Security, a

global leader in cybersecurity management, announced today the company signed a

definitive agreement to receive a $150 million growth equity investment led

by CVC Capital Partners' Growth Fund (CVC Growth) for $100 million, with

participation from Pantheon for $50 million. CVC Capital Partners is a leading

private equity and investment advisory firm, and Pantheon is a prominent global

investor in private equity, infrastructure and real assets.



Based in Silicon Valley, Skybox has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46

percent and positive cash flow (2014 ­- 2016). This round of funding will enable

an accelerated investment in sales and marketing, customer care and R&D. It will

also be used for potential M&A activity, to capitalize on the approximately $10

billion market opportunity in cybersecurity management.



Skybox builds best-in-class cybersecurity management software that gives

customers comprehensive visibility of their unique attack surface. The software

uses analytics to prioritize an organization's risk exposures and recommend

informed action to best address those exposures. These capabilities extend

across highly complex networks, including those in physical, virtual, cloud and

operational technology (OT) environments. The company's broad platform,

the Skybox(TM) Security Suite, enables organizations to reduce security risks

that attackers can find and exploit, such as device misconfigurations and policy

violations, as well as exposed and unpatched vulnerabilities.



"Skybox's track record is impressive and there is clear demand for their

solutions," said Jason Glass, senior managing director of CVC Growth Partners.

"It is a true leader in cybersecurity management, helping organizations better

protect themselves and become more efficient. Gidi Cohen, Skybox's co-founder



and CEO, is a respected innovator in security management and analytics, and we

look forward to working with him and the wider executive team as we expand

Skybox's offering and global reach."



The demand for Skybox's solutions has been increasing due to a maturing

cybersecurity market and the desire among security leaders to more efficiently

manage security programs and gain better ROI from existing technologies. In the

first half of 2017, for example, Skybox showed a 62 percent increase in sales

and 59 percent increase in product transactions compared to the same period last

year (January 1 - June 30).



"Enterprises, governments... everyone is either embarking on or going through

massive digital transformation, and this means new challenges for security

because the attack surface of these organizations is growing more complex," said

Skybox CEO Gidi Cohen. "We've been consistently evolving our technology to meet

those challenges. With this investment, we'll accelerate that innovation,

focusing on some of the most critical areas, such as security management for the

cloud and the OT networks that control critical infrastructure."



Skybox customers are Global 5000 companies and government agencies, in more than

50 countries and nearly every industry. The company's products are used by six

of the top 10 global banks, 10 global telecommunications firms, five of the

world's largest consumer goods manufacturers and 10 of the largest energy

providers globally.



Jason Glass and John Clark, managing partner of CVC Growth Partners, will join

Skybox's board of directors. CVC Growth has secured total equity commitments of

$1 billion and invests primarily in North America and Europe, focusing on high

growth software and technology­-enabled services businesses in a variety of

sectors, including security, cloud computing, mobility, compliance, payments,

financial technology and vertical software.



About Skybox Security

www.skyboxsecurity.com

Skybox arms security leaders with the broadest set of solutions for

cybersecurity management. By integrating with more than 120 networking and

security technologies, the Skybox(TM) Security Suite provides the context needed

for informed and timely action, combining attack vector analytics and advanced

threat intelligence to continuously analyze vulnerabilities in your environment

and correlate them with exploits in the wild. This gives the insight needed to

improve and automate security operations in vulnerability and threat management

and firewall and security policy management in physical, virtual and cloud

environments.



© 2017 Skybox Security, Inc. All rights reserved. Skybox Security and the Skybox

Security logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Skybox Security,

Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the

property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change at

any time without prior notice.







CONTACT INFORMATION



Skybox Security



Tawnya Lancaster

Director of Brand and Communications

408.205.1618 | Tawnya.lancaster(at)skyboxsecurity.com



OneChocolate for Skybox Security



North America: Brian Blank

1-415-606-8381 | brianb(at)onechocolatecomms.com



United Kingdom: Daniel Couzens

+44 (0)20 7437 0227 | DanielC(at)onechocolatecomms.co.uk



Germany: Melanie Grasser

+49 (0)89 3888 920 10 | MelanieG(at)onechocolatecomms.de



France: Xavier Delhôme

+33 1 41 31 75 09 | xavier(at)onechocolate.fr



CVC Capital Partners



Carsten Huwendiek, Head of Communications

Tel: +44 20 7420 4240

Email: chuwendiek(at)cvc.com









