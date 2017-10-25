(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skybox(TM) Security, a
global leader in cybersecurity management, announced today the company signed a
definitive agreement to receive a $150 million growth equity investment led
by CVC Capital Partners' Growth Fund (CVC Growth) for $100 million, with
participation from Pantheon for $50 million. CVC Capital Partners is a leading
private equity and investment advisory firm, and Pantheon is a prominent global
investor in private equity, infrastructure and real assets.
Based in Silicon Valley, Skybox has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46
percent and positive cash flow (2014 - 2016). This round of funding will enable
an accelerated investment in sales and marketing, customer care and R&D. It will
also be used for potential M&A activity, to capitalize on the approximately $10
billion market opportunity in cybersecurity management.
Skybox builds best-in-class cybersecurity management software that gives
customers comprehensive visibility of their unique attack surface. The software
uses analytics to prioritize an organization's risk exposures and recommend
informed action to best address those exposures. These capabilities extend
across highly complex networks, including those in physical, virtual, cloud and
operational technology (OT) environments. The company's broad platform,
the Skybox(TM) Security Suite, enables organizations to reduce security risks
that attackers can find and exploit, such as device misconfigurations and policy
violations, as well as exposed and unpatched vulnerabilities.
"Skybox's track record is impressive and there is clear demand for their
solutions," said Jason Glass, senior managing director of CVC Growth Partners.
"It is a true leader in cybersecurity management, helping organizations better
protect themselves and become more efficient. Gidi Cohen, Skybox's co-founder
and CEO, is a respected innovator in security management and analytics, and we
look forward to working with him and the wider executive team as we expand
Skybox's offering and global reach."
The demand for Skybox's solutions has been increasing due to a maturing
cybersecurity market and the desire among security leaders to more efficiently
manage security programs and gain better ROI from existing technologies. In the
first half of 2017, for example, Skybox showed a 62 percent increase in sales
and 59 percent increase in product transactions compared to the same period last
year (January 1 - June 30).
"Enterprises, governments... everyone is either embarking on or going through
massive digital transformation, and this means new challenges for security
because the attack surface of these organizations is growing more complex," said
Skybox CEO Gidi Cohen. "We've been consistently evolving our technology to meet
those challenges. With this investment, we'll accelerate that innovation,
focusing on some of the most critical areas, such as security management for the
cloud and the OT networks that control critical infrastructure."
Skybox customers are Global 5000 companies and government agencies, in more than
50 countries and nearly every industry. The company's products are used by six
of the top 10 global banks, 10 global telecommunications firms, five of the
world's largest consumer goods manufacturers and 10 of the largest energy
providers globally.
Jason Glass and John Clark, managing partner of CVC Growth Partners, will join
Skybox's board of directors. CVC Growth has secured total equity commitments of
$1 billion and invests primarily in North America and Europe, focusing on high
growth software and technology-enabled services businesses in a variety of
sectors, including security, cloud computing, mobility, compliance, payments,
financial technology and vertical software.
