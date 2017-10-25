Business News

SEB's third quarter 2017 result

"It was a solid result in an uneventful and seasonally slower quarter. Large

corporate customers took advantage of the attractive capital market for

refinancing while financial institutions continued to search for higher yield

while the low volatility in the financial markets led to lower customer

activity. In Sweden, the housing market has seen some healthy signs of

stabilization. In the Baltic countries, both corporate and household lending was

higher", says Johan Torgeby, SEB's President and CEO, commenting on the

quarterly result.



The operating profit for the third quarter 2017 was SEK 5.4bn (5.7). Compared to

the third quarter 2016, operating profit increased by 3 per cent. Return on

equity was 12.1 per cent (13.2).



Operating income for the third quarter amounted to SEK 11.1bn (11.4). Compared

to the third quarter 2016, operating income increased by 3 per cent. Operating

expenses amounted to SEK 5.4bn (5.5). Compared to the third quarter 2016,

operating expenses increased by 1 per cent.



Asset quality remained strong. The net credit loss level was 7 basis points for

the quarter (6). The liquidity coverage ratio was 120 per cent (168 at year-

end). The capital position improved with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of

19.2 per cent (18.8 at year-end). SEB's own assessment of the CET1 requirement,

including the maturity floor and corporate risk weights, was 17.0 per cent.



You can download the Interim Report, Press Conference Presentation and Fact Book

from https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-

presentations/financial-reports.





For further information, please contact

Jan Erik Back, CFO, +46 8 22 19 00

Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8 763 83 19; +46 73 521 02 66

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communication,

+46 8 763 85 77, +46 70 550 35 00





+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) is obliged |

|to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was|

| submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out |

| above, at 7 am CET, on 25 October 2017. |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that

entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better

world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good

times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice

and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway and

Germany the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment

banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional

clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its

presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2017, the Group's

total assets amounted to SEK 2,933bn while its assets under management

totalled SEK 1,850bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about

SEB at www.sebgroup.com





Interim Report January - September 2017:

http://hugin.info/1208/R/2144324/821780.pdf







