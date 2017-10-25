SEB's third quarter 2017 result

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
"It was a solid result in an uneventful and seasonally slower quarter. Large
corporate customers took advantage of the attractive capital market for
refinancing while financial institutions continued to search for higher yield
while the low volatility in the financial markets led to lower customer
activity. In Sweden, the housing market has seen some healthy signs of
stabilization. In the Baltic countries, both corporate and household lending was
higher", says Johan Torgeby, SEB's President and CEO, commenting on the
quarterly result.
The operating profit for the third quarter 2017 was SEK 5.4bn (5.7). Compared to
the third quarter 2016, operating profit increased by 3 per cent. Return on
equity was 12.1 per cent (13.2).
Operating income for the third quarter amounted to SEK 11.1bn (11.4). Compared
to the third quarter 2016, operating income increased by 3 per cent. Operating
expenses amounted to SEK 5.4bn (5.5). Compared to the third quarter 2016,
operating expenses increased by 1 per cent.
Asset quality remained strong. The net credit loss level was 7 basis points for
the quarter (6). The liquidity coverage ratio was 120 per cent (168 at year-
end). The capital position improved with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of
19.2 per cent (18.8 at year-end). SEB's own assessment of the CET1 requirement,
including the maturity floor and corporate risk weights, was 17.0 per cent.
You can download the Interim Report, Press Conference Presentation and Fact Book
from https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-
presentations/financial-reports.
For further information, please contact
Jan Erik Back, CFO, +46 8 22 19 00
Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8 763 83 19; +46 73 521 02 66
Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communication,
+46 8 763 85 77, +46 70 550 35 00
More information:
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) is obliged |
|to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was|
| submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out |
| above, at 7 am CET, on 25 October 2017. |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that
entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better
world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good
times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice
and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway and
Germany the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment
banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional
clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its
presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2017, the Group's
total assets amounted to SEK 2,933bn while its assets under management
totalled SEK 1,850bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about
SEB at www.sebgroup.com
Interim Report January - September 2017:
http://hugin.info/1208/R/2144324/821780.pdf
