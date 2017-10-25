Business News

Wärtsilä Interim Report January-September 2017

ID: 565103

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Wärtsilä Corporation INTERIM REPORT 25 October 2017 at 8.30 a.m. local time



WÄRTSILÄ INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2017



STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN ORDER INTAKE



This release is a summary of Wärtsilä's Interim Report January-September 2017.

The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf-file. It is also

available at http://www.wartsilareports.com/en-US/2017/q3/frontpage/ and on the

company website at www.wartsila.com.



THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

- Order intake increased 19% to EUR 1,354 million (1,139)

- Net sales increased 9% to EUR 1,178 million (1,079)

- Book-to-bill reached 1.15 (1.06)

- Comparable operating result increased to EUR 135 million (123), which

represents 11.4% of net sales (11.4)

- Earnings per share amounted to 0.43 euro (0.43)

- Cash flow from operating activities decreased to EUR 150 million (189)



HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REVIEW PERIOD JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2017

- Order intake increased 15% to EUR 4,130 million (3,604)

- Net sales increased 7% to EUR 3,477 million (3,242)

- Book-to-bill reached 1.19 (1.11)

- Comparable operating result increased to EUR 346 million (330), which

represents 10.0% of net sales (10.2)

- Earnings per share increased to 1.10 euro (0.92)

- Cash flow from operating activities decreased to EUR 154 million (378)

- Order book at the end of the period amounted to EUR 5,075 million (5,024)



WÄRTSILÄ'S PROSPECTS FOR 2017

The overall development for 2017 is expected to be relatively unchanged from the

previous year. Demand by business area is anticipated to be as follows:

* Solid in Services with growth opportunities in selected regions and

segments.

* Good in Energy Solutions, thanks to increasing electricity demand in the

emerging markets and the global shift towards renewable energy sources,

which will support the need for distributed, flexible, gas-fired power



generation.

* Solid in Marine Solutions. Despite good order intake growth, the marine

market environment remains challenging, as the merchant, gas carrier, and

offshore segments continue to suffer from overcapacity and slow trade

growth.

Wärtsilä's current order book for 2017 deliveries is EUR 1,206 million (1,346).

Wärtsilä will continue to focus on improving efficiency, which is expected to

partially offset lower volumes in the marine markets. The pricing environment in

Energy Solutions' markets has stabilised, but the order book is still impacted

by the competitive pressure seen in previous years. The good performance in

Services is expected to continue.



JAAKKO ESKOLA, PRESIDENT AND CEO

"Wärtsilä's performance in the third quarter was satisfactory. Although power

plant deliveries continued to drive overall sales development, challenges in the

offshore segment and low volumes from service projects resulted in lower than

expected sales growth in the Services business. Profitability was supported by

certain deliveries being brought forward from the fourth quarter to the third.

These timetable changes also result in a more even distribution of deliveries

between the quarters than in the previous year.

I am pleased with the continued growth in order intake. In addition to good

demand for our power generation solutions, we received an order to build our

third LNG terminal in Finland, which will be located in Hamina. The project will

provide cleaner fuel for both marine transport applications and local industry,

thereby demonstrating Wärtsilä's contribution to the development of sustainable

societies. A favourable contracting mix in the marine markets supported order

intake growth in Marine Solutions, the highlight being a contract to supply the

main engines and exhaust gas cleaning systems to Norwegian Cruise Line's four

new generation cruise ships to be built by Fincantieri. The high level of

activity in the cruise segment over the past few years has lengthened delivery

times for both yards and equipment suppliers. Finally, the continued demand for

long-term service agreements resulted in order intake growth also for Services.



After the third quarter, we announced two acquisitions in our Marine Solutions

business. Puregas Solutions will expand our overall reach in the gas value chain

by strengthening our position in the biogas liquefaction market. The acquisition

of Guidance Marine, on the other hand, represents a further step in our digital

transformation. Being a technology leader in sensor solutions relating to

dynamic positioning and other vessel control systems, such as collision

avoidance and remote control operations, Guidance Marine enhances our

frontrunner position in intelligent shipping technologies."



KEY FIGURES



MEUR 7-9/2017 7-9/2016 Change 1-9/2017 1-9/2016 Change 2016

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Order intake 1 354 1 139 19% 4 130 3 604 15% 4 927



Order book at the

end of the period 5 075 5 024 1% 4 696



Net sales 1 178 1 079 9% 3 477 3 242 7% 4 801



Operating result(1) 130 122 7% 327 301 9% 532



% of net sales 11.1 11.3 9.4 9.3 11.1



Comparable 583

operating result 135 123 9% 346 330 5%



% of net sales 11.4 11.4 10.0 10.2 12.1



Comparable adjusted 618

EBITA 144 132 9% 373 356 5%



% of net sales 12.2 12.3 10.7 11.0 12.9



Profit before taxes 114 115 -1% 291 253 15% 479



Earnings/share, EUR 0.43 0.43 1.10 0.92 1.79



Cash flow from

operating

activities 150 189 154 378 613



Net interest-

bearing debt at the

end of the period 432 384 150



Gross capital

expenditure 176 126 146



Gearing 0.20 0.18 0.07

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1)Items affecting comparability in the third quarter of 2017 included costs

related to restructuring programmes of EUR 4 million (2). During the review

period January-September 2017 restructuring costs amounted to EUR 19 million

(29).





ANALYST AND PRESS CONFERENCE

An analyst and press conference will be held today, Wednesday 25 October 2017,

at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (8.00 a.m. UK time), at the Wärtsilä headquarters in

Helsinki, Finland. The combined web- and teleconference will be held in English

and can be viewed at the following address:

http://wcc.webeventservices.com/r.htm?e=1518386&s=1&k=CB2E36BA72432A8C2ED7E9DA70

7DA609. To participate in the teleconference please register at the following

address: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/93498475. You will receive

dial-in details by e-mail once you have registered. If problems occur, please

press *0 for operator assistance. Please use *6 to mute your phone during the

teleconference and the same code to unmute.



An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company website

later the same day.



For further information, please contact:



Marco Wirén

Executive Vice President & CFO

Tel: +358 10 709 5640

marco.wiren(at)wartsila.com



Natalia Valtasaari

Director, Investor & Media Relations

Tel: +358 10 709 5637

natalia.valtasaari(at)wartsila.com



For press information, please contact:

Atte Palomäki

Executive Vice President, Communications & Branding

Tel: +358 10 709 5599

atte.palomaki(at)wartsila.com



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle

solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable

innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and

economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2016,

Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion with approximately 18,000

employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70

countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com





Interim report Q3 2017:

http://hugin.info/131481/R/2144108/821785.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp