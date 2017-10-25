Business News

Akastor ASA: Third Quarter Results 2017

Q3 HIGHLIGHTS



* Completed the transaction to sell KOP Surface Products to the Weir Group

PLC, releasing approximately NOK 1 billion in cash

* EBITDA of NOK 54 million, including several special items with a total

negative value of NOK 79 million

* Net debt reduced by NOK 0.9 billion to NOK 2.4 billion, including financial

leases of NOK 1.4 billion

* MHWirth awarded contract for drilling equipment package to the West White

Rose Extension Project in October





Media Contact:



Leif Borge

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 917 86 291

E-mail: leif.borge(at)akastor.com





Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of

industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate

for active ownership and long-term value creation.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







Akastor ASA - Q3 2017 Presentation:

http://hugin.info/77/R/2144141/821756.pdf



Akastor ASA - Q3 2017 Report:

http://hugin.info/77/R/2144141/821755.pdf







Source: Akastor ASA via GlobeNewswire











