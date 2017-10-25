Akastor ASA: Third Quarter Results 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Q3 HIGHLIGHTS
* Completed the transaction to sell KOP Surface Products to the Weir Group
PLC, releasing approximately NOK 1 billion in cash
* EBITDA of NOK 54 million, including several special items with a total
negative value of NOK 79 million
* Net debt reduced by NOK 0.9 billion to NOK 2.4 billion, including financial
leases of NOK 1.4 billion
* MHWirth awarded contract for drilling equipment package to the West White
Rose Extension Project in October
Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of
industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate
for active ownership and long-term value creation.
