Akastor ASA: Third Quarter Results 2017

Q3 HIGHLIGHTS

* Completed the transaction to sell KOP Surface Products to the Weir Group
PLC, releasing approximately NOK 1 billion in cash
* EBITDA of NOK 54 million, including several special items with a total
negative value of NOK 79 million
* Net debt reduced by NOK 0.9 billion to NOK 2.4  billion, including financial
leases of NOK 1.4 billion
* MHWirth awarded contract for drilling equipment package to the West White
Rose Extension Project in October


Media Contact:

Leif Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge(at)akastor.com


Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of
industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate
for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Akastor ASA - Q3 2017 Presentation:
http://hugin.info/77/R/2144141/821756.pdf

Akastor ASA - Q3 2017 Report:
http://hugin.info/77/R/2144141/821755.pdf



