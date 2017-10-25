Business News

Norsk Hydro: Results down on increased raw material costs and currency

Hydro's underlying earnings before financial items and tax decreased to NOK

2 446 million in the third quarter, down from NOK 2 930 million in the second

quarter. The decrease mainly reflects higher raw material costs and negative

currency effects.



* Underlying EBIT of NOK 2 446 million

* Negative result effects from raw material costs and USD depreciation

* Weak Rolled Products results on continued operational issues and negative

currency effect

* Acquisition of Sapa completed on October 2, integration progressing

according to plan

* Better improvement program on track for 2019 target of NOK 2.9 billion,

despite 2017 setback

* Karmøy Technology Pilot on time and budget, expected start-up Q4 2017

* Positive market sentiment on announced Chinese closures, global market

expected largely balanced in 2017





"We have lifted our global demand estimate for 2017 to 5-6%, indicating a

continued strong demand for aluminium. There is a positive market sentiment for

aluminium, mainly driven by curtailments of primary production in China,

which have supported the market balance in the quarter," says President and CEO

Svein Richard Brandtzæg.



"This quarter marks a new chapter in our history, adding Extruded Solutions as a

fifth business area in Hydro. We are now 35,000-people strong, with 150 sites

all over the world and 30,000 customers throughout the entire value chain of

aluminium. We have a global reach as well as being very close to our customers

and all the communities we serve," says Brandtzæg.



"We now have the best-possible platform for further growth and opportunities,

innovation and product development," says Brandtzæg.



Underlying EBIT for Bauxite & Alumina decreased compared to the second quarter.

Higher bauxite and caustic prices, negative currency effects and increased



depreciation, primarily in Paragominas, were partly offset by improved

consumption factors. The ongoing ramp-up process of the new press filter

operation caused additional cost at the alumina refinery.



Underlying EBIT for Primary Metal declined in the third quarter due to negative

currency effects, as the NOK strengthened against the USD, in addition to

seasonally lower volumes and higher carbon costs. This was partly offset by

lower alumina and fixed costs.



Underlying EBIT for Metal Markets declined in the third quarter, mainly due to

negative inventory valuation and less positive currency effects. Results from

remelters declined in the third quarter driven by lower sales volumes in Europe.



Underlying EBIT for Rolled Products in the third quarter improved slightly

compared to the second quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to an

accrual for employee compensation recognized in the second quarter. This was

partly offset by negative currency developments and seasonal effects including

summer shutdown in certain plants. The Neuss smelter result was on same level

compared to prior quarter.



Underlying EBIT for Energy increased compared to the previous quarter, mainly

due to improved commercial results and higher production, partly offset by

periodically higher property tax.



Underlying EBIT for Sapa decreased compared to the previous quarter, in line

with general seasonality in the extrusion business.



Due to the ongoing performance challenges in Rolled Products, progress on

Hydro's "Better" improvement program is behind plan. While Hydro does not expect

to reach the year end target of NOK 500 million, the delay is not expected to

impact the ability to reach the 2019 target of NOK 2.9 billion.



Hydro's net cash position increased by NOK 1.7 billion to NOK 7.7 billion at the

end of the quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to NOK

3.0 billion. Net cash used in investment activities, excluding short term

investments, amounted to NOK 1.3 billion.



Reported earnings before financial items and tax amounted to NOK 2,323 million

for the third quarter. In addition to the factors discussed above, reported EBIT

included net unrealized derivative gains of NOK 23 million and negative metal

effects of NOK 151 million.



Net income amounted to NOK 2,184 million in the third quarter including a

reduction in tax expense and related interest income of NOK 125 million in total

following a closed tax case in September 2017. Net income also includes net

foreign exchange gains of NOK 520 million, mainly unrealized, reflecting a

weakening of USD against BRL affecting US dollar debt in Brazil, while the

weakening of EUR forward rates against NOK resulted in an unrealized gain on the

embedded derivatives in power contracts denominated in EUR.



Key financial

information

Change First First

NOK million, Third Second Change Third prior 9 9

except per quarter quarter prior quarter year months months Year

share data 2017 2017 quarter 2016 quarter 2017 2016 2016

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Revenue 22,799 24,591 (7) % 20,174 13 % 70,416 60,703 81,953



Earnings

before

financial

items and tax

(EBIT) 2,323 2,946 (21) % 1,376 69 % 7,678 5,047 7,011



Items

excluded from

underlying

EBIT 123 (16) >100 % 101 21 % (18) (451) (586)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Underlying

EBIT 2,446 2,930 (17) % 1,477 66 % 7,660 4,596 6,425

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Underlying

EBIT :



Bauxite &

Alumina 413 662 (38) % 153 >100 % 1,831 516 1,227



Primary Metal 1,298 1,486 (13) % 637 >100 % 3,684 1,657 2,258



Metal Markets 91 244 (63) % 117 (22) % 359 358 510



Rolled

Products 95 84 12 % 211 (55) % 285 701 708



Energy 368 284 30 % 285 29 % 1,075 983 1,343



Other and

eliminations 181 170 7 % 75 >100 % 426 380 380

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Underlying

EBIT 2,446 2,930 (17) % 1,477 66 % 7,660 4,596 6,425

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Earnings

before

financial

items, tax,

depreciation

and

amortization

(EBITDA) 3,766 4,335 (13) % 2,792 35 % 11,863 8,922 12,485



Underlying

EBITDA 3,889 4,319 (10) % 2,753 41 % 11,845 8,331 11,474

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Net income

(loss) 2,184 1,562 40 % 1,119 95 % 5,585 5,578 6,586

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Underlying

net income

(loss) 1,785 2,214 (19) % 958 86 % 5,580 2,906 3,875

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Earnings per

share 1.00 0.73 37 % 0.53 88 % 2.59 2.61 3.13

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Underlying

earnings per

share 0.82 1.04 (21) % 0.46 80 % 2.61 1.37 1.83

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Financial

data:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Investments 1,424 1,420 0 % 1,914 (26) % 4,216 5,596 9,137



Adjusted net

cash (debt) (2,976) (5,146) 42 % (8,072) 63 % (2,976) (8,072) (5,598)







Change First First

Key Third Second Change Third prior 9 9

Operational quarter quarter prior quarter year months months Year

information 2017 2017 quarter 2016 quarter 2017 2016 2016

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bauxite

production

(kmt) 3,043 2,943 3 % 2,777 10 % 8,386 8,069 11,132



Alumina

production

(kmt) 1,605 1,576 2 % 1,635 (2) % 4,704 4,706 6,341



Primary

aluminium

production

(kmt) 527 523 1 % 526 0 % 1,566 1,559 2,085



Realized

aluminium

price LME

(USD/mt) 1,921 1,902 1 % 1,612 19 % 1,859 1,552 1,574



Realized

aluminium

price LME

(NOK/mt) 15,496 16,265 (5) % 13,375 16 % 15,510 13,049 13,193



Realized

USD/NOK

exchange rate 8.07 8.55 (6) % 8.30 (3) % 8.35 8.41 8.38



Rolled

Products

sales volumes

to external

market (kmt) 236 239 (1) % 231 3 % 716 697 911



Sapa sales

volumes (kmt) 170 180 (6) % 170 0 % 527 527 682



Power

production

(GWh) 2,509 2,369 6 % 2,946 (15) % 7,746 8,781 11,332

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Cautionary note

Certain statements included in this announcement contain forward-looking

information, including, without limitation, information relating to (a)

forecasts, projections and estimates, (b) statements of Hydro management

concerning plans, objectives and strategies, such as planned expansions,

investments, divestments, curtailments or other projects, (c) targeted

production volumes and costs, capacities or rates, start-up costs, cost

reductions and profit objectives, (d) various expectations about future

developments in Hydro's markets, particularly prices, supply and demand and

competition, (e) results of operations, (f) margins, (g) growth rates, (h) risk

management, and (i) qualified statements such as "expected", "scheduled",

"targeted", "planned", "proposed", "intended" or similar.



Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on a

number of assumptions and forecasts that, by their nature, involve risk and

uncertainty. Various factors could cause our actual results to differ materially

from those projected in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to

which a particular projection is realized. Factors that could cause these

differences include, but are not limited to: our continued ability to reposition

and restructure our upstream and downstream businesses; changes in availability

and cost of energy and raw materials; global supply and demand for aluminium and

aluminium products; world economic growth, including rates of inflation and

industrial production; changes in the relative value of currencies and the value

of commodity contracts; trends in Hydro's key markets and competition; and

legislative, regulatory and political factors.



No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been

correct. Hydro disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Q3 2017 Report:

http://hugin.info/106/R/2144192/821711.pdf



Q3 2017 Presentation:

http://hugin.info/106/R/2144192/821719.pdf







Source: Norsk Hydro via GlobeNewswire











