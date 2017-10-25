Business News

ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE END THIRD QUARTER 2017

ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE END THIRD QUARTER 2017
Press Release
Geneva, 25 October 2017

ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE END THIRD QUARTER 2017

At 30 September 2017 the unaudited net asset value of ENR Russia Invest SA was
CHF 17.97 per share.

Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626

ENR Russia Invest SA is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
It specialises in the management of equities and equity-like investments, real
estate as well as fixed income instruments in Russia, other members of the
Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltic States. Additional information
on ENR Russia Invest SA is available on the company website www.enr.ch

