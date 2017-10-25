Business News

ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE END THIRD QUARTER 2017

Press Release

Geneva, 25 October 2017



At 30 September 2017 the unaudited net asset value of ENR Russia Invest SA was

CHF 17.97 per share.



Contact person: Ben de Bruyn, ENR Russia Invest SA, tel: +41 22 510 2626



ENR Russia Invest SA is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

It specialises in the management of equities and equity-like investments, real

estate as well as fixed income instruments in Russia, other members of the

Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltic States. Additional information

on ENR Russia Invest SA is available on the company website www.enr.ch



