Business News

Senator Minerals Receives Up to 29 T/mm2 from Radon Gas Survey



ID: 565110

(firmenpresse) - Senator Minerals Receives Up to 29 T/mm2 from Radon Gas Survey



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2017 - Senator Minerals Inc. (SNR-TSXV) (SNRAF-OTC) (T1KA-Frankfurt) (Senator or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has received radon gas results from Alpha Track Labs of Vancouver, British Columbia for its Carter Lake and PNE uranium projects, both of which are located on the west side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. A total of 158 sensors from the Carter Lake project and 184 from the PNE project were evaluated. At both projects, sensors were deployed in arrays covering large extents of subsurface conductive anomalies, which were identified through geophysical interpretations. The investigation of subsurface conductive zones that correlate strongly with structural breaks is the gold standard for uranium exploration in the Athabasca.



Senators exploration team is encouraged by the results, which ranged from a high of 29 T/mm2 to a low of <1 T/mm2, as they suggest that both the Carter Lake and PNE target zones host anomalous concentrations of uranium. Anomalous radon gas, which is a product of uranium decay, gives a direct correlation to the presence of subsurface uranium.



The Company is in the process of reconciling the radon gas dataset with both geophysical and prospecting reports and intends to present a full analysis and follow up proposed work plan, that will form the basis of the Companys intended winter exploration program.



Regarding the results, Peter Born, P.Geo. commented, the Company is very pleased with the results as it represents another important step in the exploration of these highly prospective projects.



Peter Born, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the disclosure of technical information within this news release.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





Statements in this release that are forward-looking information are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. All such forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements, however, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include those described under the heading Risks Factors in the Companys most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.



For further information contact Tim Fernback at 604-340-3774.



Tim Fernback

President & CEO













more PressReleases from Senator Minerals Inc.