BLACK&WHITE Hong Kong Milk Tea Day Campaign received Silver Award for 'Reputation/Brand Management of Communications or PR Campaign of the Year' in 2017 International Business Awards of The Stevie(R) Awards

ID: 565114

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK) and its brand, BLACK&WHITE® is honoured to receive Sliver Award for 'Reputation/Brand Management of Communications/PR Campaign of the Year' in the 2017 International Business Awards of The Stevie® Awards. The award recognized the great success of BLACK&WHITE® Hong Kong Milk Tea Day 2016 campaign.



Judged by an independent panel of worldwide senior executives from Corporate Communications and PR, BLACK&WHITE® Hong Kong Milk Tea Day, the annual signature campaign and the only local festival that promotes Hong Kong-style milk tea drinking culture, was recognized as one of the outstanding PR campaigns in Asia designed to enhance brand reputation and leadership in promoting Hong Kong-style milk tea drinking culture.



Mr. Harvey Uong, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong), commented on the award, "We are honoured to be the Sliver winner for 'Reputation/Brand Management of Communications/PR Campaign of the Year' in the 2017 International Business Awards of the Stevie® Award and to have received this recognition for the successful city-wide integrated campaign of BLACK&WHITE®, the Hong Kong Milk Tea Day. This year, the Hong Kong-style milk tea making technique has been listed at the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hong Kong. BLACK&WHITE®, with its hero product, the full cream evaporated milk as an irreplaceable ingredient of authentic Hong Kong-style milk tea, is committed to promote the appreciation of authentic Hong Kong-style milk tea and its drinking culture to public at large, create enjoyment of milk tea drinking to consumers, and develop innovative partnership with cha chaan teng customers driving traffic and milk tea consumption. We sincerely thanks to our customers for their trust and support to the campaigns we have created, and to the consumers who participated in the campaigns and enjoyed HK-style milk tea."





The 2017 International Business Awards of The Stevie® Award recognize and generate public awareness of excellence in the workplace worldwide.



FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK&WHITE and LONGEVITY, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau, nourishing the lives of local citizens across the whole life span.



FCHK has developed a wide network in both retail and business channels with our products being available at key chain drug stores, supermarkets and open trade, as well as being the supplier-of-choice to top tier food chains, teashops, restaurants and hotels. Currently, our business covers Hong Kong and Macau.



Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world's largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 33 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people. FrieslandCampina's products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company's central office is in Amersfoort.



The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world's largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: .



The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The Stevie® has become one of the world's most coveted prizes. For more information, please visit:



Image Available:







FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

Public Affairs and Communications

Natalie Yuen

T +852 60533950 / 28593720

E



