Manufacturing & Production

Final sprint at the CADENAS PARTcloud.net Weekly Challenge

ID: 565117

(PresseBox) - Since the beginning of the year, CADENAS has organised a weekly challenge through their 3D sharing community PARTcloud.net. The occasion is the 25th anniversary of the company and to celebrate the members of the CADENAS exchange portal are becoming actively involved.



Until the end of the year, designers, professionals and CAD users can submit their 3D CAD models and (with a bit of luck) win an Amazon gift voucher ? just like the 40 winners before them. Already existing models can be upload if you have them, or new ones created to match the weekly theme.



In addition, participants who come in first, second or third place are awarded corresponding points. These points are shown in the weekly updated list. At the end of the year, the participant with the most amount of points will win a special extra prize from CADENAS.



Click here to see the current challenge and the group - this weeks theme is ?Kitchen?.



Join now!



Weekly chances to profit at PARTcloud.net Weekly Challenge



Every week, users can upload their best, funniest, most creative and unusual 3D CAD models to the specially created group "PARTcloud.net Weekly Challenge" and win an Amazon voucher worth 25 ?. Currently, the group already has 145 active members.





