Manufacturing & Production

Final sprint at the CADENAS PARTcloud.net Weekly Challenge

ID: 565117
Join now to be in with the chance to win 25? Amazon gift voucher every week until the end of the year

(PresseBox) - Since the beginning of the year, CADENAS has organised a weekly challenge through their 3D sharing community PARTcloud.net. The occasion is the 25th anniversary of the company and to celebrate the members of the CADENAS exchange portal are becoming actively involved.

Until the end of the year, designers, professionals and CAD users can submit their 3D CAD models and (with a bit of luck) win an Amazon gift voucher ? just like the 40 winners before them. Already existing models can be upload if you have them, or new ones created to match the weekly theme.

In addition, participants who come in first, second or third place are awarded corresponding points. These points are shown in the weekly updated list. At the end of the year, the participant with the most amount of points will win a special extra prize from CADENAS.

Click here to see the current challenge and the group - this weeks theme is ?Kitchen?.

Join now!

Weekly chances to profit at PARTcloud.net Weekly Challenge

Every week, users can upload their best, funniest, most creative and unusual 3D CAD models to the specially created group "PARTcloud.net Weekly Challenge" and win an Amazon voucher worth 25 ?. Currently, the group already has 145 active members.



Company information / Profile:
PressRelease by
CADENAS GmbH

print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend   Ljubljana to discuss prospects of Slovenian blockchain startups

submitted by: PresseBox
Date: 25.10.2017 - 09:51 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 565117
Character count: 1537
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: Augsburg


Number of hits: 7 mal aufgerufen.

more PressReleases from CADENAS GmbH





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z