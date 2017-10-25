Business News

Ljubljana to discuss prospects of Slovenian blockchain startups

(firmenpresse) - December 12, Ljubljana will host a conference on cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Among the invited speakers are Jure Pirc, the President of Blockchain Association Slovenia, and Tadej Slapnik, the Secretary of State in the Prime Minister's Office. Events of the Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference series take place in 11 countries; Slovenia will hold this conference for the first time.



The speakers and audience will focus on the opportunities for blockchain and cryptocurrency business in Slovenia. Experts will discuss the legislative regulation of cryptocurrency and ICO in the country, prospects for introducing blockchain in various sectors of public administration, finance and public life, stages of adoption of decentralized technologies in the country.



Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Slovenia is designed for a wide audience interested in cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Among the participants are developers, investors, traders, specialists of consulting companies, lawyers.



Participants will enjoy reports on cryptocurrencies in the legal aspect, project development, investments, as well as analysts and industry perspectives. The conference will also include a panel discussion on blockchain regulation in the country, involving the government officials and representatives of the Blockchain Association.



The organizers paid special attention to startups participating in the conference. The event has an exhibition area for the stands of young companies. The conference hall will feature a pitch session for startups: five-minute presentations of projects. It will help startups to find partners and investors, and investors will be able to choose promising projects for investment.



Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Slovenia will help businesspeople interested in cryptocurrencies and blockchain to develop a successful strategy, increase their bitcoin capital and gain confidence in matters related to the legal side of their business.





The conference is held by Smile-Expo. Since 2014, the company has already carried out more than 20 successful events dedicated to blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Each of them brings together from 150 to 1000 participants of the blockchain community.



The event will be held at the Ljubljana Exhibition and Convention Center, the largest exhibition center in the capital of Slovenia, a building with unique architecture and comfortable modern conference halls.



Date of the event: December 12.



Venue: Dunajska cesta 18, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia (Convention Center).



Entrance fee is charged. Tickets and registration are available on the conference website



