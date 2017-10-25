Business News

High Hampton Announces Appointment of Strategic Advisor and CFO



High Hampton Holdings Corp. (CSE: HC) (FSE: 0HCN) ("High Hampton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mike Blady as strategic advisor to the Company and appointed Fiona Fitzmaurice as Chief Financial Officer.



Michael Blady most recently served as Director of Invictus MD Strategies Corp (TSXV: IMH), a company focused on several verticals within the burgeoning Canadian cannabis sector including:



- Licensed Producers under the ACMPR including investment in the fully licensed facilities operated by AB Laboratories Inc. and Acreage Pharms Ltd.;

- Fertilizer and nutrients through Future Harvest Development Ltd.



Mr. Blady also served as the VP of Sales and Marketing for Future Harvest Development Ltd.



Fiona Fitzmaurice is a chartered certified accountant with 12 years of experience in accounting and financial control. Fiona is currently CFO of Enforcer Gold Corp. (TSXV: VEIN) and acted previously as financial controller for Noront Resources Ltd. where she was involved in private placements, prospectus filings, flow-through financings and corporate audits. Prior to joining Noront, Fiona acted as a senior accountant and controller for both private and publicly listed junior companies. Fiona holds a BA in accounting and finance from the Athlone Institute of Technology in Ireland.



The Company wishes to thank Rukie Liyanage who has stepped down from his position of CFO to pursue other ventures.



Brendan Purdy, CEO, commented:



As High Hampton moves towards receipt of its conditional use permit (CUP) for the Coachella cultivation facility, management has prioritized improving the technical and financial strength of the operational team. We are encouraged by the extensive market pedigree that Michael Blady brings to the team and welcome an experienced voice at the board level. Michael will be especially relied upon to vet the management growing team as High Hampton progresses towards cultivation. Additionally, Fiona Fitzmaurice is a welcome addition to the company, and her corporate and public market experience will be vital as the company nears full scale operations.





About High Hampton



High Hampton is a cannabis sector investment company focused on opportunities in California. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, CoachellaGro Corp., is a California corporation focused on the development of a 10.8 acre property situated in the proposed cannabis industrial park located in Coachella, California. CoachellaGro is in the application process for a conditional use permit for development of a full-service production facility in order to serve third party state licensed medical marijuana operators. The City of Coachella has been progressive in setting up city ordinance that sets aside 90 acres within which will be a legal framework for the cultivation, production, extraction and transportation of cannabis. The complex is intended to contain all the necessary; security, infrastructure, equipment, labour and skilled management, supplies and ancillary services for a closed loop production process flow.





Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the intention of the parties to complete the Acquisition and certain ancillary transactions contemplated thereby. These transactions are subject to a number of material risks, and there is no assurance that they will be completed on the terms or within the timeframes currently contemplated, or at all. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.





All monetary references herein refer to Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.



CSE - HC

FSE: 0HCN















