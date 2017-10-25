Business News

Eric Schjelderup Joins Newly Formed Stamper Advisory Board



ID: 565123

(firmenpresse) -

Eric Schjelderup Joins Newly Formed Stamper Advisory Board



VANCOUVER, Canada - - Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V: STMP) (FSE: TMP2) (OTCQB: STMGF) (Stamper or the Company) is pleased to announce it has established a highly accomplished and veteran Advisory Board for its business development activities with the addition of Mr. Eric Schjelderup.



Mr. Schjelderup resides in London, England, and has over 30 years of expertise, specializing in consultation with public companies, including strategy, structuring, financings, regulatory requirements, private placements, raising seed capital and general public relations. He also has extensive background internationally in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa and Asia consulting and co-ordinating investor relations for public company awareness. He is currently the president of Port Mercantile Capital Ltd. and in his career Eric has raised over $965 million for banking, technology, and oil & gas companies on three continents. With his wealth of experience and knowledge, Mr. Schjelderup will make an excellent addition to the Companies Advisory Board.



Stamper Oil & Gas CEO David Greenway commented, "We formed the Advisory Board as a conduit to draw on the broader community of oil and gas to seek out opinions, guidance and advice from experienced professionals involved at the senior level of oil and gas and finance in public companies. We are very pleased to have access to this well of experience and we are looking forward to working closely with our new Advisory Board members as the Company moves through our upcoming financing and strategic expansion."



The Company would also like to announce the issuance of 150,000 stock options at $0.75 for a period of twelve months to directors, employees and consultants.



About Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V: STMP) (FSE: TMP2) (OTCQB: STMGF)



Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. is a publicly traded junior development stage international oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties with the current focus on Africa and Latin America. The Companys strategy is centred on generating sustainable long term shareholder value by exploring and developing cost effective growth of light oil reserves.





For further information on Stamper Oil & Gas please visit www.stamperoilandgas.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS -

-

David C. Greenway

President & Director-----



For further information, please contact:

Stamper Investor Relations

Phone: (604) 684-2401---- --

Email: info(at)stamperoilandgas.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Stamper Oil & Gas Corp undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###















more PressReleases from Stamper Oil & Gas Corp.