Beverly Hills RN Launches New PRP/Injectables Training Program

(firmenpresse) - Medical professionals from around the world will have the opportunity to learn in Beverly Hills new platelet-rich plasma procedures, and injectables techniques including the popular Vampire Facelift procedure.



Beverly Hills RN, led by internationally known trainer and Registered Nurse Sylvia Silvestri, is launching a new training program that covers PRP and injectables techniques. The two-day training programs will begin in January.



Attendees will receive comprehensive training and certification in cutting edge non-surgical treatments used for aesthetics and sexual wellness. The first day of training on Jan. 20 will include popular PRP procedures like the Vampire Facial, the O-Shot, the P-Shot, the Vampire Breast Lift and the Vampire Hair Rejuvenation. Day two on Jan. 21 includes facial injectable procedures like Botox, Dermal Fillers and Microneedling.



Additional sessions will be held monthly on the following weekends: Feb. 10 and 11, March 10 and 11, April 14 and 15, May 12 and 13, and June 9 and 10.



PRP procedures, which use the patients own blood to heal, regenerate tissue and build collagen, continues to gain in popularity thanks to celebrities joining others whove used them. Physicians who attend Beverly Hills RNs two-day workshop will receive hands-on clinical skills experience in these popular techniques and trademarked certification from Dr. Charles Runels, inventor of the Vampire PRP procedures.



Beverly Hills RN also offers one-day classes and full on-site trainings.



Silvestri, trained at Loma Linda University, has worked exclusively in Beverly Hills for 20 years. She has worked in the busiest and most exclusive operating rooms and recovery facilities throughout the Los Angeles area and with the top physicians.



She now trains physicians and nurses in Beverly Hills and worldwide how to effectively administer facial toxins and injectables.



For more information on Beverly Hills RN and its training programs, visit its website at https://www.beverlyhillsrn.com or call 1-424-274-1024.





CONTACT:

Sylvia Silvestri

Address: 9400 Brighton Way, Suite 405, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Phone: 1-424-274-1024

Email: sylvia(at)beverlyhillsrn.com

Website: https://www.beverlyhillsrn.com

