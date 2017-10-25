Solidteq with longstanding practical experience

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech

(PresseBox) - formnext, taking place in Frankfurt from November 14 to 17, is considered to be the leading fair for intelligent industrial manufacturing and production technologies. It focuses on the efficient realization of parts and products, from design to series production. Attending for the first time is Solidteq GmbH, a member of Rheinmetall Automotive AG. In Hall 3.0 at Stand F 16, the company is exhibiting innovative solutions for 3D printing with metallic materials. The range of exhibits addresses especially the automotive and mechanical engineering sectors.



Having specialized for six years in Selective Laser Melting (SLM) as a part of the internationally operating auto-industry supplier, Solidteq has now been spun off by Rheinmetall Automotive as a start-up so that it would be able to offer its expertise to third-party customers, too. The company has extensive capabilities in additive production and machining, which it combines with its extensive expertise in prototype development and simulation.



3D printing has practical application potentials as an innovative key technology in various branches of industry. The range of application stretches from rapidly realizable prototype design to the manufacture of small batches. Right from the start, the technology has met with considerable customer interest. In order to address rising demand, Solidteq has commissioned further SLM units at its production location in Neuss this year.



The advantages of 3D printing are in its sometimes extreme time savings: via CAD data, customers quickly obtain a fully functioning product on a par with series products in terms of quality and material structure. Besides consistent material properties and the shortened production process, there are possibilities for tapping innovation potentials and a high level of efficiency.



Thomas Bartels, CEO at Solidteq GmbH: "Our fair objective is to get across to potential customers the design latitude, time savings and cost reductions resulting from additive production in this key technology. We see ourselves as a pioneer and driver of this innovative printing technology which can be used profitably above all in the automotive sector besides other industries. Our profound know-how has grown over years of practical experience. It is very important for us to be able to advise and accompany our customers in such a way that they can cope swiftly with potential design obstacles."





The very shape of the 60 square meter exhibition stand, open at three sides, points to the subject of 3D printing, emphasizing the vast flexibilities of the technology as well as the many different formats that can be developed. The exhibits on show illustrate the broad value-adding chain of Solidteq GmbH as well as the four project phases which this start-up offers from a single source: planning, development of a 3D model, printing, and finishing of the workpieces.



About Solidteq



Solidteq, a Rheinmetall Automotive start-up, specializes in 3D printing with metallic materials. It bundles extensive group-internal expertise in the areas of additive production and sees itself as a driver of industrialization in this key technology. Target groups include the automotive industry, mechanical engineering and other sectors requiring short product development cycles or wanting to generate additional competitive benefits. The young company combines the advantages of a start-up backed by the solidity and established infrastructure of a major group. Its longstanding experience in Selective Laser Melting ensures high process robustness and profound know-how and understanding of the technology.



3D printing provides customers quickly with a fully functioning product which, in terms of quality and material, is on a par with standard production. In addition to the consistent material properties, this results in a shortening of production processes, improved functions, and a high level of efficiency. The company attaches vast importance to comprehensive customer assistance and helping customers tap innovation and optimization potentials.





