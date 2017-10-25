Computer & Software

The Digital Transformation has only just begun: The Software-QS-Tag 2017 provided knowhow, tools and best practices

ID: 565129

(firmenpresse) - About 500 experts used this years Software-QS-Tag, the leading conference for SW quality and testing in the German-speaking region, to intensely discuss the main topic Digital Transformation  Evolution, Innovation, Disruption. Attendees could customize their programme from the five parallel tracks Requirements, Test Automation, Test Design, Test Management and Special Topics. Altogether more than 60 lectures, workshops and tutorials examined practical examples and trends.

Professor Dr Dr Frank Kirchner, head of the Robotics Innovation Center, underlined in his opening keynote about the testing of autonomous systems: Checking and testing artificial intelligences develop into a demanding field of work. New contexts, user stories and possible defects need to be mastered.

There was the opportunity to leapfrog directly into the topic of testing autonomous systems in the workshop KI Testing. During a fishbowl conversation the most urgent questions were collected and an overview was provided showing which autonomous systems need attention today.

In the same workshop format, attendees and specialists also discussed quality assurance and testing in the Internet of Things. Current techniques  from IoT devices through protocols and networks to corresponding cloud applications  and the standardization of verification and validation processes, test procedures and test languages for the Outernet were covered.

The futurologist Dr Bernd Flessner explained that the Internet of Things and artificial intelligences will continue to develop rapidly. He presented the third amended and updated trend study The Future of Testing at the Software-QS-Tag. The German-language version is now available for download free of charge at imbus' homepage. The English-language version will be online soon.



The Software-QS-Tag continues online



The social media channels are the right choice for anyone, who wants to continue the technical exchange about the conferences main topic Digital Transformation  Evolution, Innovation, Disruption. On Twitter, speakers, participants and exhibitors have already discussed during the conference using #qstag. The discourse is still in full swing.



Another central pivotal point is the group Software-QS-Tag on XING. The community is an exclusive platform for the participants and speakers of this years conference and of those of the years before. Are there any questions or comments on a particular lecture, workshop or tutorial? The speakers are glad to answer them.

By the way, the interactive topic collection for the key issue of the Software-QS-Tag 2018 has already begun in the group. Members can post their ideas in the panel Call for Papers till 10 December 2017. After that, the community votes on the propositions and they are technically assessed by the programme committee. The official conference theme will be proclaimed at the beginning of 2018.



imbus is a leading solution partner for professional software testing and intelligent software quality assurance.

Our portfolio includes consulting for process improvement, software testing services, test outsourcing, test tools, and training.

With our comprehensive know-how, the latest tools, and our proven methodology, we increase the reliability and performance of software products, software-intensive systems, and complete IT structures, and as a manufacturer-independent partner, we assure their correct functionality.



Since 1992, the experienced and highly-qualified imbus team has been synonymous with across-the-board software quality assurance from a single source that covers the entire lifecycle.

The expertise acquired from around 6,000 successful projects over a period of 25 years provides a solid foundation for the daily work of our experts, all of whom are ISTQB® Certified Testers. Here you can find the corresponding reference projects.

imbus is currently represented by more than 270 employees at locations in Moehrendorf near Erlangen, Munich, Cologne, Hofheim near Frankfurt, Lehre near Braunschweig, Norderstedt near Hamburg, Toronto (Canada), Shanghai (China), Peja (Kosovo) and Sousse (Tunisia).

imbus AG

Press Office

Fiona Proell

Kleinseebacher Str. 9

91096 Moehrendorf

Germany

Phone +49 9131 7518-0

Fax +49 9131 7518-50

Mail presse(at)imbus.de

more PressReleases from imbus AG