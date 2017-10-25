Karen Elle' Fashion Mogul Started All New Industry Fast Track

(firmenpresse) - New York, NY  Aspiring models, designers, and talent from around the world are always in search of that big break. Some are in markets where it is hard to be seen and some are in markets where they are often overlooked. This competition gives talent a fair chance to gain notoriety and the chance to be recognized as the worlds Iconic Talent. Now with the Industry Fast Track program you will receive valuable information on how to brand yourself, learn the business and how to stand out.



This is a chance for talent to take them to the next level and be recognized as one of the new premier model or talent in the country, expresses Karen Elle, International Talent Scout Attendees will be entertained by the format which will showcase designers, models, actors, singers and dancers.



About the Karen Elle Project



The Karen Elle' Project, which was established in 2000 out of New York, NY. The face behind the company is Karen Elle a Former model from Europe with over twenty years experience. Now, Karen Elle' Project is one of the leading creative talent firms in the US. The firm has a focus on the fashion and entertainment industry and has helped to jump start many careers in this demanding industry. Do not compete, become the competition



Some of Karen Elles Past Work: http://www.imdb.me/karenelle , Instagram (at)karenfashionmogul



