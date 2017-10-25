Computer & Software

Archiware announces LTO-8 support for P5 Software Suite

Archiware GmbH, expert in data management software products Archiware P5 and Pure, announces support for the upcoming LTO-8 tape technology developed by the LTO Consortium. The innovative, eighth-generation LTO Ultrium format is certified for the P5 Software Suite by courtesy of Quantum Labs. It is compatible with Archiwares tape-supported modules, P5 Archive and P5 Backup.

(firmenpresse) - Munich, October 25, 2017  LTO tape technology is a future-proof, long-term storage solution. It provides energy efficiency and maximum security at an affordable price point. The latest generation 8 of LTO Ultrium radically advances usability and data management in combination with Archiwares P5 Software Suite.

The new LTO-8 increases storage capacity to 12TB native (30TB compressed) per cartridge using a 2.5:1 ratio. This optimizes big data workloads managed by P5 Archive, allowing for fewer tape cartridges to be used to store the same amount of data. For P5 Backup, the performance of backup and restore is improved with a transfer rate of 360 MB/sec native (750 MB/sec compressed). High-performance setups configured in P5 can further increase efficiency through the parallel use of multiple drives in the tape library.

The one-generation backwards read and write compatibility with LTO-7 cartridges improves flexibility and cost-effectiveness. To optimize storage investment, the same LTO tape hardware can be utilized for both P5 Backup and P5 Archive.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Archiware GmbH is a privately held company with over 20 years of experience in data management software for backup, synchronization and archiving. Archiwares software is primarily aimed at the SMB and Media & Entertainment industry.
The product line includes:
- P5 Synchronize  Replicate data to ensure high availability
- P5 Backup  Back up server data to disk, tape and cloud
- P5 Backup2Go  Back up desktop and laptop data to disk
- P5 Archive  Move or migrate data offline to disk, tape and cloud
- Pure  Essential VMware Backup
For more information, visit www.archiware.com



Archiware GmbH

Archiware GmbH
Lana Tannir, Marketing Manager
Sonnenstr. 27
80331 Munich
www.archiware.com
lt(at)archiware.com
+49 89 319 084 98



