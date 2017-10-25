Business News

Ratos AB: Ratos Nomination Committee and 2018 AGM

Press release 25 October 2017

Ratos's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 3 May 2018 at

Skandiascenen, Cirkus, in Stockholm, Sweden.



In accordance with the policy for appointing the Nomination Committee adopted at

Ratos's AGM 2016, it is hereby announced that the company's major owners/owner

constellations have appointed a Nomination Committee with the Chairman of the

Board Jonas Wiström as the convener.



The Nomination Committee comprises the following individuals:



· Ragnar Söderberg, nominated by the Ragnar Söderberg Foundation, and related

parties' holdings

· Jan Söderberg, own and related parties' holdings

· Maria Söderberg, nominated by the Torsten Söderberg Foundation, and own

holdings

· Erik Brändström, nominated by Spiltan Fonder AB

· Håkan Roos, nominated by Roosgruppen AB

· Jonas Wiström, Chairman of Ratos's Board



The Nomination Committee has nominated Ragnar Söderberg as Chairman.



In accordance with an AGM resolution, the Nomination Committee shall evaluate

the composition and work of the Board of Directors and draft proposals for the

2018 AGM regarding:



· election of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board

· election of Auditor (in corporation with the Audit Committee)

· remuneration to Board members and auditors

· election of Chairman of the AGM

· where necessary, changes to principles for composition of the next Nomination

Committee



Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may send

an e-mail to helena.jansson(at)ratos.se (subject line "To the Nomination

Committee") or a letter to Ratos Nomination Committee, Helena Jansson, Ratos AB,

Box 1661, SE-111 96 Stockholm, Sweden, not later than 31 January 2018.



Shareholders who wish to submit a proposal for consideration at the AGM should

send such a proposal to the Chairman of the Board (at the above address) not



later than 15 March 2018 in order for the proposal to be included in the notice

of the meeting.



For further information, please contact:

Ragnar Söderberg, Chairman of Nomination Committee, +46 70 232 91 81

Jonas Wiström, Chairman of the Board, Ratos, +46 8 700 17 00



Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-September 2017 14 November 2017

Year-end report 2017 16 February 2018

Interim report January-March 2018 3 May 2018

Interim report January-June 2018 17 August 2018

Interim report January-September 2018 25 October 2018



Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized

companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute

to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in

and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 14

medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are

Industrials, Consumer goods/Commerce and Construction. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq

Stockholm and has a total of approximately 13,400 employees.





Press release:

http://hugin.info/1180/R/2144414/821823.pdf







