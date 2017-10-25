Business News

Strong Swedish economy reduces central government borrowing requirement

ID: 565138

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Strong growth of the Swedish economy means that the central government budget is

expected to show a surplus of SEK 28 billion this year and SEK 47 billion next

year, according to the Debt Office's new forecast. As a result, the Debt Office

is reducing its borrowing in instruments including government bonds.



"The Swedish economy is still strong and employment is rising rapidly. This is

an important reason why tax income is increasing and the budget balance is

stronger in 2017," says Hans Lindblad, Director General of the Swedish National

Debt Office.



The underlying development of the economy remains strong in the forecast period

and the budget surplus increases gradually from year to year. However, compared

with the previous forecast the budget balance decreases sharply in 2018 since

the Debt Office no longer assumes that lending to the Riksbank will be run down.

The Budget Bill contains a number of reforms that would weaken the budget

balance. But this is compensated for by rising tax income on account of the

strong economic growth.



Sweden's continued strong economic growth is partly due to economic policy being

expansive, which have contributed to strong domestic demand with for instance

investments growing rapidly, especially this year. Over the next few years,

growth is expected to decline gradually as resources utilisation increases. GDP

growth is estimated to be 2.7 per cent this year and 2.5 per cent next year,

falling to 1.7 per cent in 2019. As the economy grows slower, unemployment is

expected to increase somewhat.



Changes from previous forecast



This year the central government budget balance has been revised upwards by

almost SEK 46 billion, mainly on account of higher tax income as a result of

continued strong growth. The underlying budget balance will also strengthen in

2018. But since the Riksbank not will repay the loans taken to strengthen the



foreign currency reserve, the forecast for the budget balance have been revised

downwards by SEK 77 billion. Excluding the on-lending to the Riksbank, the

budget balance in 2018 strengthens by SEK 24 billion compared to the June

forecast.







+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|Net borrowing requirement and central government debt (SEK bn) |

+------------------------------------------------+-----------+-----------+-----+

|Previous forecast in brackets | 2017| 2018| 2019|

+------------------------------------------------+-----------+-----------+-----+

|Net borrowing requirement (budget balance with | | | |

|opposite sign) | -28 (17)|- 47 (-124)| -55|

+------------------------------------------------+-----------+-----------+-----+

|Central government debt |1301 (1354)|1249 (1217)| 1192|

+------------------------------------------------+-----------+-----------+-----+

|Central government debt as a share of GDP | 28 (30)| 26 (26)| 24|

+------------------------------------------------+-----------+-----------+-----+







Lower issue volumes of government bonds, inflation-linked bonds and T-bills



Strong central government finances in the coming years lead to reduced borrowing

in government bonds and inflation-linked bonds. The issue volume of government

bonds is reduced to SEK 2 billion per auction and the volume of inflation-linked

bonds to SEK 500 billion per auction. The high use of the Debt Office's standing

repo facility leads to substantial surpluses in liquidity management. To deal

with this the issue volume of T-bills is also reduced. As of January 2018 the

issue volume of T-bills will be SEK 5 billion per auction and the number of

auctions will also be halved.



+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Borrowing (SEK billion) |

+-------------------------------------------+----------+----------+------+

| Previous forecast in brackets | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 |

+-------------------------------------------+----------+----------+------+

| Government bonds | 51 (52) | 40 (50) | 40 |

+-------------------------------------------+----------+----------+------+

| Inflation-linked bonds | 12 (13) | 9 (13) | 9 |

+-------------------------------------------+----------+----------+------+

| T-bills | 88 (110) | 20 (60) | 20 |

+-------------------------------------------+----------+----------+------+

| Foreign currency bonds | 65 (68) | 102 (17) | 63 |

+-------------------------------------------+----------+----------+------+

| * - of which on-lending to the Riksbank | 65 (68) | 102 (0) | 63 |

+-------------------------------------------+----------+----------+------+





Contact



Robert Sennerdal, press secretary, +46 (0)8 613 46 94





Central government borrowing ? forecast and analysis 2017:3:

http://hugin.info/133745/R/2144365/821809.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Riksgälden via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Riksgälden