Kitron ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

ID: 565139

(2017-10-25) On 25 October 2017, Espen Gundersen, board member of Kitron ASA

("Kitron"), purchased 30 000 shares in Kitron at an average price of NOK 7.81

per share.



Following the transaction Espen Gundersen holds 30 000 shares in Kitron.



This announcement is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







Source: Kitron ASA via GlobeNewswire











