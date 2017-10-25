Databricks Launches Delta to Combine the Best of Data Lakes, Data Warehouses and Streaming Systems

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SAN FRANCISCO and DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Databricks,
provider of the leading Unified Analytics Platform and founded by the team who
created Apache Spark(TM), today announced Databricks Delta, the first unified
data management system that provides the scale and cost-efficiency of a data
lake, up to 100x increase in the query performance of a data warehouse, and the
low latency of a streaming ingest system. Databricks Delta, a key component of
the Databricks Unified Analytics Platform that runs in the cloud, eliminates the
architectural complexity and operational overhead of maintaining three disparate
systems: data lakes, data warehouses and streaming systems. With Delta,
enterprise organizations no longer need complex, brittle extract, transform, and
load (ETL) processes that run across a variety of systems and create high
latency just to obtain access to relevant, business-critical data.
"At Edmunds, obtaining real-time customer and revenue insights is critical to
our business. But we've always been challenged with complex ETL processing that
slows down our access to data," said Greg Rokita, executive director of
technology at Edmunds.com. "Databricks Delta allows us to overcome this
roadblock by blending the performance of a data warehouse with the scale and
cost-efficiency of a data lake. We now have a simplified data architecture that
enables immediate access to business-critical data."
"Many enterprise organizations are struggling with the limitations of data lakes
and data warehouses as well as the complexity of managing both and moving data
between them," said Ali Ghodsi, cofounder and chief executive officer at
Databricks. "Delta combines the performance of data warehouses with the scale of
data lakes and low-latency of streaming systems. With this unified management
system, enterprises now benefit from a simplified data architecture and faster
access to relevant data - increasing their ability to make decisions that drive
results. We have solved a massive struggle facing organizations that are on a
mission to run their business in real-time."
Databricks Delta delivers the following capabilities to simplify enterprise data
management:
* Manage Continuously Changing Data Reliably: Industry's first unified data
management system simplifies pipelines by allowing Delta tables to be used
as a data source and sink. Delta tables provide transactional guarantees for
multiple concurrent writers - batch and streaming jobs. Delta natively
supports the real-time needs of the business by enabling a streaming data
warehouse to return the most recent, consistent view of the writes. Upserts
in Delta provide a clean way to change data after it has been written,
instead of running the entire job again.
* Perform Fast Queries Without Manual Tuning: Delta automates performance
management, removing the need for tedious performance tuning approaches.
Self-optimizing data layout ensure data queried together is stored together.
Delta automates compaction of small files for efficient reads. Intelligent
data skipping and indexing leads to massive speedups by not reading unneeded
data. Automated caching leads to subsequent reads being an order of
magnitude faster.
* Provide cost efficiency and scale of Data Lakes: Delta stores all its data
in Amazon S3 for cost-efficiency and massive scale. The data in Delta is
stored in a non-proprietary and open file format to ensure data portability
and prevent vendor lock-in.
* Integrate with Unified Analytics Platform: Databricks Delta data can be
accessed from any Spark application running on the Databricks platform
through the standard Spark APIs. Delta also integrates into the Databricks
Enterprise Security model, including cell-level access control, auditing,
and HIPAA-compliant processing. Data is stored inside customer's own cloud
storage account for maximum control.
Databricks made today's announcement at Spark Summit Europe 2017 during Ali
Ghodsi's keynote. For more information on Spark Summit keynotes and sessions,
About Databricks
Databricks' mission is to accelerate innovation for its customers by unifying
Data Science, Engineering and Business. Founded by the team who created Apache
Spark(TM), Databricks provides a Unified Analytics Platform for data science
teams to collaborate with data engineering and lines of business to build data
products. Users achieve faster time-to-value with Databricks by creating
analytic workflows that go from ETL and interactive exploration to production.
The company also makes it easier for its users to focus on their data by
providing a fully managed, scalable, and secure cloud infrastructure that
reduces operational complexity and total cost of ownership. Databricks, venture-
backed by Andreessen Horowitz, NEA and Battery Ventures, among others, has a
global customer base that includes Salesforce, Viacom, Shell and HP. For more
information, visit www.databricks.com.
© Databricks 2017. All rights reserved. Apache, Apache Spark and Spark are
trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation.
