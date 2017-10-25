Business News

Endeavour to Announce its Q3 Results and Host Webcast on November 9th, 2017

ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q3 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST ON NOVEMBER 9(TH), 2017





George Town, October 25(th), 2017 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF)

provides notice that it will release its financial results for the third quarter

of 2017 on Thursday, November 9(th) before TSX market open. Management invites

you to participate in a conference call and live webcast on the same day at

9:00am (EST) to discuss the Company's financial and operational results.





The conference call and live webcast are scheduled on Thursday November

9(th), 2017, at:

6:00am in Vancouver

9:00am in Toronto and New York

2:00pm in London

10:00pm in Hong Kong and Perth



The live webcast can be accessed through the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ybkujgsx



Analysts and interested investors are also invited to participate and ask

questions using the dial-in numbers below:

International: +44(0)20 3450 9987

North American toll-free: 1877 280 1254

UK toll-free: 0800 279 4992



Confirmation code: 5253206



The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's

website.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Martino De Ciccio DFH Public Affairs in Toronto

VP - Strategy & Investor Relations John Vincic, Senior Advisor

+44 203 011 2719 (416) 206-0118 x.224

mdeciccio(at)endeavourmining.com jvincic(at)dfhpublicaffairs.com



Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458



ccable(at)brunswickgroup.com











ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION



Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid

track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in

the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. With five

operating mines expected to produce 600-640koz of gold at an AISC of US$860-

905/oz in 2017, high quality development projects that combined have the

potential to deliver an additional 600koz per year at an AISC well below

$700/oz, and a focused exploration program which aims to discover 10-15Moz of

gold by 2021, representing more than twice the reserve depletion during the

period, Endeavour Mining offers both near-term and long-term growth

opportunities while generating immediate cash flow. For more information, please

visit www.endeavourmining.com

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not

limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating

performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and

amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future

capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally,

these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and

"anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best

estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause

actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by

such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to

the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to international

operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit

availability, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated

reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be

refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in

foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining

consumables, possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates;

failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents,

labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage

and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development

or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation

of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic

developments in countries in which Endeavour operates. Although Endeavour has

attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to

differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may

be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or

intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be

accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those

anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue

reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent

Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further

information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business. AISC,

all-in sustaining costs at the mine level, cash costs, operating EBITDA, all-in

sustaining margin, free cash flow, net free cash flow, free cash flow per share,

net debt, and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial performance measures with

no standard meaning under IFRS, further discussed in the section Non-GAAP

Measures in the most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis.



