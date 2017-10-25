Endeavour to Announce its Q3 Results and Host Webcast on November 9th, 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q3 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST ON NOVEMBER 9(TH), 2017
George Town, October 25(th), 2017 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF)
provides notice that it will release its financial results for the third quarter
of 2017 on Thursday, November 9(th) before TSX market open. Management invites
you to participate in a conference call and live webcast on the same day at
9:00am (EST) to discuss the Company's financial and operational results.
The conference call and live webcast are scheduled on Thursday November
9(th), 2017, at:
6:00am in Vancouver
9:00am in Toronto and New York
2:00pm in London
10:00pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The live webcast can be accessed through the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ybkujgsx
Analysts and interested investors are also invited to participate and ask
questions using the dial-in numbers below:
International: +44(0)20 3450 9987
North American toll-free: 1877 280 1254
UK toll-free: 0800 279 4992
Confirmation code: 5253206
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's
website.
Click here to add the webcast reminder to Outlook Calendar
Access the live and On-Demand version of the webcast from mobile devices running
iOS and Android:
CONTACT INFORMATION
Martino De Ciccio DFH Public Affairs in Toronto
VP - Strategy & Investor Relations John Vincic, Senior Advisor
+44 203 011 2719 (416) 206-0118 x.224
mdeciccio(at)endeavourmining.com jvincic(at)dfhpublicaffairs.com
Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
More information:
ccable(at)brunswickgroup.com
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION
Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid
track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in
the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. With five
operating mines expected to produce 600-640koz of gold at an AISC of US$860-
905/oz in 2017, high quality development projects that combined have the
potential to deliver an additional 600koz per year at an AISC well below
$700/oz, and a focused exploration program which aims to discover 10-15Moz of
gold by 2021, representing more than twice the reserve depletion during the
period, Endeavour Mining offers both near-term and long-term growth
opportunities while generating immediate cash flow. For more information, please
visit www.endeavourmining.com
Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not
limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating
performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and
amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future
capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally,
these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and
"anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best
estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by
such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to
the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to international
operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit
availability, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated
reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be
refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in
foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining
consumables, possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates;
failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents,
labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage
and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development
or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation
of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic
developments in countries in which Endeavour operates. Although Endeavour has
attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may
be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or
intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be
accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those
anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue
reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent
Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further
information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business. AISC,
all-in sustaining costs at the mine level, cash costs, operating EBITDA, all-in
sustaining margin, free cash flow, net free cash flow, free cash flow per share,
net debt, and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial performance measures with
no standard meaning under IFRS, further discussed in the section Non-GAAP
Measures in the most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis.
