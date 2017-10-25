Business News

Atos recognized by international non-profit organization CDP as a world leader for corporate action on climate change

Atos positioned on Climate A List for fifth consecutive year



Paris, October 25 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has

been awarded the highest score in climate performance by the CDP and is listed

on the 2017 Climate A List for the fifth consecutive year.

Thousands of companies have submitted information to be independently assessed

against the CDP scoring methodology. Among them, 112 companies have made it to

the Climate A List worldwide in 2017. Atos is one of these 5% to be awarded an

"A" grade for its performance and actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate

risks and develop the low-carbon economy.

This award follows on from the official validation of the Science Based Targets

initiative (SBTi) which has just approved Atos' targets supporting the world

effort to keep the global rise in temperature under 2°C. This initiative is one

of the four climate change initiatives that Atos has committed to following the

COP21 resolutions. The others are: putting a price on carbon, corporate

engagement in climate policy and reporting on climate change information in its

mainstream reports.

Thierry Breton, Chairman & CEO of Atos, said: "As a leading provider of digital

services, this recognition rewards the continuous work made by Atos to include

the environmental challenge in its strategy and develop innovative solutions for

its clients in their digital transformation journeys".

CDP's Executive Chair Paul Dickinson said: "Congratulations to all that made it

onto the Climate A List this year. It's inspiring to see so many taking bold

action to mitigate the risks of climate change and grasp the opportunities that

come with the transition to a sustainable economy. As we approach a tipping

point on environmental action, business is absolutely central to making that



transition happen".

The Climate A List and full company scores are available on CDP's website:

https://www.cdp.net/en/scores-2017

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000

employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around ? 12 billion. European

number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital

Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management,

Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through

Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge

technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the

digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense,

Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public

sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the

Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and

operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy,

Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris

Press contact:

Sylvie Raybaud - sylvie.raybaud(at)atos.net - +33 6 95 91 96 71 - (at)Sylvie_Raybaud



