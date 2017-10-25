(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Atos positioned on Climate A List for fifth consecutive year
Paris, October 25 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has
been awarded the highest score in climate performance by the CDP and is listed
on the 2017 Climate A List for the fifth consecutive year.
Thousands of companies have submitted information to be independently assessed
against the CDP scoring methodology. Among them, 112 companies have made it to
the Climate A List worldwide in 2017. Atos is one of these 5% to be awarded an
"A" grade for its performance and actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate
risks and develop the low-carbon economy.
This award follows on from the official validation of the Science Based Targets
initiative (SBTi) which has just approved Atos' targets supporting the world
effort to keep the global rise in temperature under 2°C. This initiative is one
of the four climate change initiatives that Atos has committed to following the
COP21 resolutions. The others are: putting a price on carbon, corporate
engagement in climate policy and reporting on climate change information in its
mainstream reports.
Thierry Breton, Chairman & CEO of Atos, said: "As a leading provider of digital
services, this recognition rewards the continuous work made by Atos to include
the environmental challenge in its strategy and develop innovative solutions for
its clients in their digital transformation journeys".
CDP's Executive Chair Paul Dickinson said: "Congratulations to all that made it
onto the Climate A List this year. It's inspiring to see so many taking bold
action to mitigate the risks of climate change and grasp the opportunities that
come with the transition to a sustainable economy. As we approach a tipping
point on environmental action, business is absolutely central to making that
transition happen".
The Climate A List and full company scores are available on CDP's website:
https://www.cdp.net/en/scores-2017
About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000
employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around ? 12 billion. European
number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital
Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management,
Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through
Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge
technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the
digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense,
Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public
sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the
Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and
operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy,
Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris
stock index.
