(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
TOKYO, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMO Internet's (https://ir.gmo.jp/en/)
Bitcoin mining business will launch a token sale (ICO) in 2018, the purpose of
which is to sell next-generation mining boards. We will issue tokens as a method
to buy next-generation mining boards.
GMO Internet's Bitcoin mining business
Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) mining business requires computers enabling highly
sophisticated and intensive computation and also requires securing stable power
supply to operate and cool the computers. Accordingly, GMO Internet is currently
preparing to provide the following with an aim to enter the Bitcoin mining
business.
1. We will use cutting-edge 7 nm process technology for chips to be used in the
mining process, and are currently working on its research and development
with our alliance partner having semiconductor design technology to realize
high performance computer for mining. It will be possible to reduce power
consumption compared to the existing mining machines with the same
performance, and achieve a computational performance of 10TH/s per chip.
2. In terms of power supply, we will operate a next-generation mining center
utilizing plentiful renewable energy in Northern Europe, and secure clean
and inexpensive power supply, which will allow us to control the costs of
operating facilities. After preparing the facilities, we will launch the
mining based on ready-made mining computers by December 31, 2017, which will
lead to the full-scale entry into the Bitcoin mining business.
After the launch of the Bitcoin mining business, we will also sell our own next-
generation mining boards.
Launching token sale for the sales of next-generation mining boards
GMO Internet's Bitcoin mining business will launch a token sale (ICO) in 2018,
planning the sales of next-generation mining boards.
Company information / Profile:
We will consider properly the laws and regulations that are applicable to us
under the current legislation including Payment Services Act and the Financial
Instrument and Exchange Act, and will be conscious of the protection of token
purchasers and stakeholders' profits when designing the token sale.
Press Inquiries
GMO Internet Group
Group Public / Investor Relations
TEL: +81-3-5456-2695
Email: pr(at)gmo.jp
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GMO Internet, Inc. via GlobeNewswire