GMO Internet's Bitcoin Mining Business Launches Token Sale (ICO) for the Sales of Next-Generation Mining Boards

TOKYO, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMO Internet's (https://ir.gmo.jp/en/)

Bitcoin mining business will launch a token sale (ICO) in 2018, the purpose of

which is to sell next-generation mining boards. We will issue tokens as a method

to buy next-generation mining boards.



GMO Internet's Bitcoin mining business



Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) mining business requires computers enabling highly

sophisticated and intensive computation and also requires securing stable power

supply to operate and cool the computers. Accordingly, GMO Internet is currently

preparing to provide the following with an aim to enter the Bitcoin mining

business.



1. We will use cutting-edge 7 nm process technology for chips to be used in the

mining process, and are currently working on its research and development

with our alliance partner having semiconductor design technology to realize

high performance computer for mining. It will be possible to reduce power

consumption compared to the existing mining machines with the same

performance, and achieve a computational performance of 10TH/s per chip.

2. In terms of power supply, we will operate a next-generation mining center

utilizing plentiful renewable energy in Northern Europe, and secure clean

and inexpensive power supply, which will allow us to control the costs of

operating facilities. After preparing the facilities, we will launch the

mining based on ready-made mining computers by December 31, 2017, which will

lead to the full-scale entry into the Bitcoin mining business.



After the launch of the Bitcoin mining business, we will also sell our own next-

generation mining boards.



Launching token sale for the sales of next-generation mining boards



GMO Internet's Bitcoin mining business will launch a token sale (ICO) in 2018,

planning the sales of next-generation mining boards.





We will consider properly the laws and regulations that are applicable to us

under the current legislation including Payment Services Act and the Financial

Instrument and Exchange Act, and will be conscious of the protection of token

purchasers and stakeholders' profits when designing the token sale.



