Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory to Sell Certain Swedish Assets to Karnov Group

October 25, 2017 - Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory has agreed to sell certain

Swedish publishing and trade services assets to Karnov Group. The agreed

enterprise value of the transaction is SEK 656 million (approximately ?68

million).



The divestment is part of Wolters Kluwer's plan to further sharpen its focus on

core markets where the Legal & Regulatory division is best positioned for long-

term growth. The Swedish assets to be sold include legal and regulatory

information, in print and digital formats, as well as printing and distribution

services. The business lines to be sold had revenues of ?22 million in 2016 and

employ approximately 70 people.



Wolters Kluwer will continue to invest in legal software solutions in Sweden,

and will retain a presence across Scandinavia to also serve customers with

healthcare, tax and accounting, finance, and risk and reporting solutions.



"We are pleased that we have an agreement with Karnov Group. The company is very

well-positioned in Sweden to support these products and activities and serve the

needs of customers," said Stacey Caywood, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Legal &

Regulatory.



Flemming Breinholt, CEO, Karnov Group, commented, "This acquisition provides us

with a unique opportunity to broaden our legal offering with additional in-depth

commentaries and analysis. The combination we are announcing today will enable

Karnov Group to provide customers with the best service and product offering for

legal and regulatory information in the Swedish market. Once the transaction is

complete, Karnov Group will continue to develop its digital services, strengthen

relationships with expert authors, and work tirelessly with employees to

integrate, grow and nurture the organization."





The Karnov Group serves leading legal, tax and accounting professionals in

Sweden and Denmark with online research solutions, continued legal education,

and decision support tools for improved client advisory, and continuously

invests in new technology to support the ever-changing needs of information

professionals.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, certain post-closing

working capital and net cash adjustments, and conclusion of a union information

and consultation process. Completion is expected in early 2018. Wolters Kluwer

intends to mitigate the expected dilution to adjusted earnings per share through

share buybacks.



About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and

solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and

compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions

every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with

specialized technology and services.



Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of ?4.3 billion. The company,

headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over

180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000

people worldwide.



Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in

the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1

American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter

market in the U.S. (WTKWY).



For more information about our solutions and organization, visit

www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.



CONTACTS



Investors/Analysts

Meg Geldens

Investor Relations

+ 31 172 641 407

ir(at)wolterskluwer.com



Media

Annemarije Pikaar Leslie Bonacum

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Communications Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory

+ 31 172 641 470 Communication

annemarije.pikaar(at)wolterskluwer.com +1 847-267-7153

leslie.bonacum(at)wolterskluwer.com





Flemming Breinholt

CEO Karnov Group

+45 4032 2332

flemming.breinholt(at)karnovgroup.com



Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be

identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar

expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are

qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and

events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking

statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these

forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic

conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged;

behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments;

the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal,

tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as

risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial

risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and

credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors

should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or

obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether

as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





PDF version of Press Release:

http://hugin.info/130682/R/2144380/821815.pdf







