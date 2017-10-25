(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory to Sell Certain Swedish Assets to Karnov Group
October 25, 2017 - Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory has agreed to sell certain
Swedish publishing and trade services assets to Karnov Group. The agreed
enterprise value of the transaction is SEK 656 million (approximately ?68
million).
The divestment is part of Wolters Kluwer's plan to further sharpen its focus on
core markets where the Legal & Regulatory division is best positioned for long-
term growth. The Swedish assets to be sold include legal and regulatory
information, in print and digital formats, as well as printing and distribution
services. The business lines to be sold had revenues of ?22 million in 2016 and
employ approximately 70 people.
Wolters Kluwer will continue to invest in legal software solutions in Sweden,
and will retain a presence across Scandinavia to also serve customers with
healthcare, tax and accounting, finance, and risk and reporting solutions.
"We are pleased that we have an agreement with Karnov Group. The company is very
well-positioned in Sweden to support these products and activities and serve the
needs of customers," said Stacey Caywood, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Legal &
Regulatory.
Flemming Breinholt, CEO, Karnov Group, commented, "This acquisition provides us
with a unique opportunity to broaden our legal offering with additional in-depth
commentaries and analysis. The combination we are announcing today will enable
Karnov Group to provide customers with the best service and product offering for
legal and regulatory information in the Swedish market. Once the transaction is
complete, Karnov Group will continue to develop its digital services, strengthen
relationships with expert authors, and work tirelessly with employees to
integrate, grow and nurture the organization."
More information:
The Karnov Group serves leading legal, tax and accounting professionals in
Sweden and Denmark with online research solutions, continued legal education,
and decision support tools for improved client advisory, and continuously
invests in new technology to support the ever-changing needs of information
professionals.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, certain post-closing
working capital and net cash adjustments, and conclusion of a union information
and consultation process. Completion is expected in early 2018. Wolters Kluwer
intends to mitigate the expected dilution to adjusted earnings per share through
share buybacks.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and
solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and
compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions
every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with
specialized technology and services.
Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of ?4.3 billion. The company,
headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over
180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000
people worldwide.
Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in
the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1
American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter
market in the U.S. (WTKWY).
For more information about our solutions and organization, visit
www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
CONTACTS
Investors/Analysts
Meg Geldens
Investor Relations
+ 31 172 641 407
ir(at)wolterskluwer.com
Media
Annemarije Pikaar Leslie Bonacum
Wolters Kluwer Corporate Communications Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory
+ 31 172 641 470 Communication
annemarije.pikaar(at)wolterskluwer.com +1 847-267-7153
leslie.bonacum(at)wolterskluwer.com
Flemming Breinholt
CEO Karnov Group
+45 4032 2332
flemming.breinholt(at)karnovgroup.com
Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be
identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar
expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are
qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and
events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking
statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these
forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic
conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged;
behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments;
the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal,
tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as
risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial
risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and
credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors
should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether
as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
PDF version of Press Release:
http://hugin.info/130682/R/2144380/821815.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Wolters Kluwer N.V. via GlobeNewswire