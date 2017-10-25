Business News

Databricks Launches Delta to Combine the Best of Data Lakes, Data Warehouses and Streaming Systems

ID: 565149

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Industry's first unified data management system delivers the scale of a data

lake, the reliability and query performance of a data warehouse, and the low-

latency of streaming



SAN FRANCISCO and DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Databricks,

provider of the leading Unified Analytics Platform and founded by the team who

created Apache Spark(TM), today announced Databricks Delta, the first unified

data management system that provides the scale and cost-efficiency of a data

lake, the reliability and query performance of a data warehouse, and the low

latency of a streaming ingest system. Databricks Delta, a key component of the

Databricks Unified Analytics Platform that runs in the cloud, eliminates the

architectural complexity and operational overhead of maintaining three disparate

systems: data lakes, data warehouses and streaming systems. With Delta,

enterprise organizations no longer need complex, brittle extract, transform, and

load (ETL) processes that run across a variety of systems and create high

latency just to obtain access to relevant, business-critical data.



"At Edmunds, obtaining real-time customer and revenue insights is critical to

our business. But we've always been challenged with complex ETL processing that

slows down our access to data," said Greg Rokita, executive director of

technology at Edmunds.com. "Databricks Delta allows us to overcome this

roadblock by blending the performance of a data warehouse with the scale and

cost-efficiency of a data lake. We now have a simplified data architecture that

enables immediate access to business-critical data."



"Many enterprise organizations are struggling with the limitations of data lakes

and data warehouses as well as the complexity of managing both and moving data

between them," said Ali Ghodsi, cofounder and chief executive officer at



Databricks. "Delta combines the reliability and performance of data warehouses

with the scale of data lakes and low-latency of streaming systems. With this

unified management system, enterprises now benefit from a simplified data

architecture, up to 100x increase in query performance, and faster access to

relevant data - increasing their ability to make decisions that drive results.

We have solved a massive struggle facing organizations that are on a mission to

run their business in real-time."



Databricks Delta delivers the following capabilities to simplify enterprise data

management:



* Manage Continuously Changing Data Reliably: Industry's first unified data

management system simplifies pipelines by allowing Delta tables to be used

as a data source and sink. Delta tables provide transactional guarantees for

multiple concurrent writers - batch and streaming jobs. Delta natively

supports the real-time needs of the business by enabling a streaming data

warehouse to return the most recent, consistent view of the writes. Upserts

in Delta provide a clean way to change data after it has been written,

instead of running the entire job again.

* Perform Fast Queries Without Manual Tuning: Delta automates performance

management, removing the need for tedious performance tuning approaches.

Self-optimizing data layout ensure data queried together is stored together.

Delta automates compaction of small files for efficient reads. Intelligent

data skipping and indexing leads to massive speedups by not reading unneeded

data. Automated caching leads to subsequent reads being an order of

magnitude faster.

* Provide cost efficiency and scale of Data Lakes: Delta stores all its data

in Amazon S3 for cost-efficiency and massive scale. The data in Delta is

stored in a non-proprietary and open file format to ensure data portability

and prevent vendor lock-in.

* Integrate with Unified Analytics Platform: Databricks Delta data can be

accessed from any Spark application running on the Databricks platform

through the standard Spark APIs. Delta also integrates into the Databricks

Enterprise Security model, including cell-level access control, auditing,

and HIPAA-compliant processing. Data is stored inside customer's own cloud

storage account for maximum control.



Databricks made today's announcement at Spark Summit Europe 2017 during Ali

Ghodsi's keynote. For more information on Spark Summit keynotes and sessions,

visit https://spark-summit.org/eu-2017.



Visit databricks.com for more information.

Contact Databricks to get started: http://go.databricks.com/contact-databricks.



About Databricks

Databricks' mission is to accelerate innovation for its customers by unifying

Data Science, Engineering and Business. Founded by the team who created Apache

Spark(TM), Databricks provides a Unified Analytics Platform for data science

teams to collaborate with data engineering and lines of business to build data

products. Users achieve faster time-to-value with Databricks by creating

analytic workflows that go from ETL and interactive exploration to production.

The company also makes it easier for its users to focus on their data by

providing a fully managed, scalable, and secure cloud infrastructure that

reduces operational complexity and total cost of ownership. Databricks, venture-

backed by Andreessen Horowitz, NEA and Battery Ventures, among others, has a

global customer base that includes Salesforce, Viacom, Shell and HP. For more

information, visit www.databricks.com.



© Databricks 2017. All rights reserved. Apache, Apache Spark and Spark are

trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation.



Media Contact:

Stacey Collins Burbach

P: 415-310-9767

E: stacey.burbach(at)databricks.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Databricks via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Databricks