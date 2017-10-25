Financial Services & Insurance

Capitec Bank presents digitalization case study at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017

ID: 565157
Worlds best retail bank details its journey to mobile-first success using Entersekt technology

(firmenpresse) - Worlds best retail bank details its journey to mobile-first success using Entersekt technology

Egham, UK, 25 October, 2017  Capitec Bank, a fast-growing South African retail bank, will give audience members at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017 in Barcelona, Spain a look into its digital journey to becoming the best retail bank in the world as rated by the Lafferty Group, in a presentation sponsored by Entersekt. Michael Swart, head of delivery channels at Capitec Bank, will present its story as a case study, sharing lessons learned in successfully implementing a transformative, mobile-first strategy.

Swart will provide insight into Capitecs Global One account, an easy-to-understand, transparent banking product that has an affordable, transaction-based pricing structure and is secured by technology from Entersekt, the leading provider of mobile push authentication. Entersekts flexible, scalable and mobile-oriented solution was the perfect fit for Capitecs revolutionary approach.

We werent just another clever FinTech company launching a smart new digital product into a niche market, explained Swart. Our focus was instead on identifying the gaps in what the traditional banks offered, and providing the services that our clients actually needed. Entersekt enabled us to implement a world-first in banking, called push authentication.

Capitecs forward-thinking banking strategy has not only led to it becoming South Africas fastest growing bank, but the fastest growing brand in the country overall, according to the 2017 Brand Finance South Africa 50 report. Those attending the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017 in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday 7 November are invited to attend the presentation from 13:00 to 13:30 in Ballroom C of the Hilton.

For press enquiries, or to arrange a meeting with Michael Swart, head of delivery channels at Capitec Bank and Gerhard Oosthuizen, CIO at Entersekt, please contact: Beth Smith, beth(at)eskenzipr.com.



More information:
https://www.realwire.com/releases/Capitec-Bank-presents-digitalization-case-study-at-the-Gartner-Symposium


Keywords (optional)::
entersekt, capitec, gartner, itxpo, banking, mobile-banking, mobile, fintech,

Company information / Profile:
PressRelease by
RealWire

print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend   Tethys Petroleum Press Release: Corporate Update

submitted by: RealWire
Date: 25.10.2017 - 13:22 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 565157
Character count: 2132
Kontakt-Informationen:
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 1522883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 25/10/2017

Number of hits: 60 mal aufgerufen.

more PressReleases from RealWire





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z