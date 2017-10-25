Financial Services & Insurance

Capitec Bank presents digitalization case study at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017

ID: 565157

(firmenpresse) - Worlds best retail bank details its journey to mobile-first success using Entersekt technology



Egham, UK, 25 October, 2017  Capitec Bank, a fast-growing South African retail bank, will give audience members at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017 in Barcelona, Spain a look into its digital journey to becoming the best retail bank in the world as rated by the Lafferty Group, in a presentation sponsored by Entersekt. Michael Swart, head of delivery channels at Capitec Bank, will present its story as a case study, sharing lessons learned in successfully implementing a transformative, mobile-first strategy.



Swart will provide insight into Capitecs Global One account, an easy-to-understand, transparent banking product that has an affordable, transaction-based pricing structure and is secured by technology from Entersekt, the leading provider of mobile push authentication. Entersekts flexible, scalable and mobile-oriented solution was the perfect fit for Capitecs revolutionary approach.



We werent just another clever FinTech company launching a smart new digital product into a niche market, explained Swart. Our focus was instead on identifying the gaps in what the traditional banks offered, and providing the services that our clients actually needed. Entersekt enabled us to implement a world-first in banking, called push authentication.



Capitecs forward-thinking banking strategy has not only led to it becoming South Africas fastest growing bank, but the fastest growing brand in the country overall, according to the 2017 Brand Finance South Africa 50 report. Those attending the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017 in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday 7 November are invited to attend the presentation from 13:00 to 13:30 in Ballroom C of the Hilton.



For press enquiries, or to arrange a meeting with Michael Swart, head of delivery channels at Capitec Bank and Gerhard Oosthuizen, CIO at Entersekt, please contact: Beth Smith, beth(at)eskenzipr.com.

more PressReleases from RealWire