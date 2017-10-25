Capitec Bank presents digitalization case study at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017

(firmenpresse) - Worlds best retail bank details its journey to mobile-first success using Entersekt technology
Egham, UK, 25 October, 2017 Capitec Bank, a fast-growing South African retail bank, will give audience members at the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017 in Barcelona, Spain a look into its digital journey to becoming the best retail bank in the world as rated by the Lafferty Group, in a presentation sponsored by Entersekt. Michael Swart, head of delivery channels at Capitec Bank, will present its story as a case study, sharing lessons learned in successfully implementing a transformative, mobile-first strategy.
Swart will provide insight into Capitecs Global One account, an easy-to-understand, transparent banking product that has an affordable, transaction-based pricing structure and is secured by technology from Entersekt, the leading provider of mobile push authentication. Entersekts flexible, scalable and mobile-oriented solution was the perfect fit for Capitecs revolutionary approach.
We werent just another clever FinTech company launching a smart new digital product into a niche market, explained Swart. Our focus was instead on identifying the gaps in what the traditional banks offered, and providing the services that our clients actually needed. Entersekt enabled us to implement a world-first in banking, called push authentication.
Capitecs forward-thinking banking strategy has not only led to it becoming South Africas fastest growing bank, but the fastest growing brand in the country overall, according to the 2017 Brand Finance South Africa 50 report. Those attending the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2017 in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday 7 November are invited to attend the presentation from 13:00 to 13:30 in Ballroom C of the Hilton.
