Optium Cyber Systems Announces Engagement by Texas Hospital System

(firmenpresse) - THE WOODLANDS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/17 -- Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: OCSY) (the Company), is pleased to announce that it has recently been engaged by a multi-facility hospital system in Texas to conduct a Cyber Vulnerability Assessment (CVA) on its internal IT network.



"Our CVA is designed to thoroughly evaluate a client's IT network to identify potential vulnerabilities allowing IT staff to mitigate any risk before they can they can be exploited," explained Doug Binenti, Chief Technology officer at Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. "We feel very strongly that continuous threat assessments (CVAs) are key to keeping clients' IT environment secure," continued Mr. Binenti.



This initial engagement is expected to take approximately one week to complete and the Company is optimistic that it will lead into an ongoing monitoring contract. Due to the sensitive nature of the engagement the Company cannot announce the name of institution at this time.



"We are very excited to run our CVA with this particular institution," stated Todd Rutherford, CEO of Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. "This opportunity provides a stage to demonstrate to the health care industry what our platform is capable of. We are extremely confident it will exceed expectations and lead into other engagements," continued Mr. Rutherford.



OCSI has developed a proprietary process to analyze, identify and address cyber security vulnerabilities in an organization's critical IT infrastructure which is scalable to any size organization in any industry. OCSI has recently launched in the health care sector, focusing on protecting health care facilities including hospitals, nursing homes and doctor's offices from cyberthreats such as the manipulation of medical devices or theft of patient records. OCSI is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol "OCSY".



