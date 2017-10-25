Cisco and Google Partner on New Hybrid Cloud Solution, Enabling Apps to Span On-Premises Environments and Google Cloud Platform

New solution provides development and deployment tools so organizations can increase scale and improve agility and security in a hybrid world



Partnership extends Cisco's multicloud portfolio and Google Cloud's open, hybrid cloud technologies, including Kubernetes, Istio and Apigee



Complete solution will be sold and supported by Google Cloud, Cisco and Cisco's global partner network



Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Google Cloud today announced a partnership to deliver a hybrid cloud solution that helps customers maximize their investments across cloud and on-premises environments. The companies will provide a unique and open hybrid cloud offering that enables applications and services to be deployed, managed and secured across on-premises environments and Google Cloud Platform. The solution delivers cloud speed and scale, with enterprise-class security.



The offering provides enterprises with a way to run, secure and monitor workloads, thus enabling them to optimize their existing investments, plan their cloud migration at their own pace and avoid vendor lock in. Companies can now develop new applications in the cloud or on-premises, consistently using the same developer tools, run time, and production environment.



"Our partnership with Google gives our customers the very best cloud has to offer -- agility and scale, coupled with enterprise-class security and support," said Chuck Robbins, chief executive officer, Cisco. "We share a common vision of a hybrid cloud world that delivers the speed of innovation in an open and secure environment to bring the right solutions to our customers."



"This joint solution from Google and Cisco facilitates an easy and incremental approach to tapping the benefits of the Cloud. This is what we hear customers asking for," said Diane Greene, CEO, Google Cloud.



The joint Cisco and Google Cloud hybrid solution helps developers leverage managed Kubernetes, GCP Service Catalog, Cisco networking and security, and Istio authentication and service mesh monitoring. Enterprise app developers can securely access cloud APIs, and cloud developers can securely access enterprise APIs and on-premises resources.





Cisco and Google Cloud hybrid solution highlights:



Orchestration and Management - Policy-based Kubernetes orchestration and lifecycle management of resources, applications and services across hybrid environments



Networking - Extend network policy and configurations to multiple on-premises and cloud environments



Security - Extend Security policy and monitor applications behavior



Visibility and Control - Real-time network and application performance monitoring and automation



Cloud-ready Infrastructure - Hyperconverged platform supporting existing application and cloud-native Kubernetes environments



Service Management with Istio - Open-source solution provides a uniform way to connect, secure, manage and monitor microservices



API Management - Google's Apigee enterprise-class API management enables legacy workloads running on premises to connect to the cloud through APIs



Developer Ready - Cisco's DevNet Developer Center provides tools and resources for cloud and enterprise developers to code in hybrid environments



Support - Joint coordinated technical support for the solution



The solution will be available to a limited number of customers during the first part of 2018, with planned general availability later in the year.



In support of this partnership, DevNet offers a set of tools for enterprise and IoT developers to explore open source technologies, build hybrid cloud solutions, and further develop IoT opportunities. The provides instant access to hardware and software developer environments at no cost to help developers quickly explore and create solutions. In addition, developers using Google Cloud have access to a wealth of tools and documentation from the innovator in container management and Kubernetes.























Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at (at)Cisco.



Cisco, the Cisco logo, Cisco and Cisco IOS Systems are registered trademarks or trademarks of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company. This document is Cisco Public Information.



